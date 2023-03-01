We take a look at the next star in line to play Peter Pan, discussing Alexander Molony’s age and nationality, alongside introducing you to the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy.

Development on the project began back in 2016 and was officially announced in 2020, joining a host of live-action adaptations of the source material including Hook and Pan.

Directed by David Lowery and co-written by Lowery and Toby Halbrooks, the fantasy adventure film, Peter Pan & Wendy is a live-action adaptation of Walt Disney’s 1953 animated movie, Peter Pan, which was based on the 1904 play by J.M. Barrie.

Peter Pan & Wendy also joins the upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action, in an on-going endeavor to recreate all of the beloved animations in live-action.

Alexander Molony’s nationality

Alexander Molony’s nationality is British but carries a mixed-race ethnicity passed down from his heritage.

According to talent agency, Sainou, Molony’s appearance matches Indian, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, and Latin American.

In a report shared by Ancestry, the surname, Molony, is rooted in Ireland and stands as a variant of Maloney.

Peter Pan & Wendy – Cr. Walt Disney Studios, YouTube

Alexander Molony’s age

Molony is confirmed to be 16 years old, having been born on September 12, 2006.

Back in September 2022, the young actor shared a post on his Instagram with a picture of him holding up a birthday card that read “You’re 16!”

Peter Pan & Wendy is Molony’s breakout role, having previously starred in six smaller roles from 2017 onwards, including the series The Reluctant Landlord and the movie The Bad Seed Returns.

View Instagram Post

MORE DISNEY: Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur airs on Disney Channel this week

Meet the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy

The Disney movie is full of fresh faces in the cast list, many performing their breakout roles, including Joshua Pickering and Jacobi Jupe.

Jude Law may not be instantly recognizable as the infamous Captain Hook, but Molly Parker from Lost in Space fame will be.

Below, we have included the full cast list for Peter Pan & Wendy:

Alexander Molony – Peter Pan

– Peter Pan Ever Anderson – Wendy Darling

– Wendy Darling Jude Law – Captain Hook

– Captain Hook Yara Shahidi – Tinker Bell

– Tinker Bell Joshua Pickering – John Darling

– John Darling Jacobi Jupe – Michael Darling

– Michael Darling Alyssa Wapanatâhk – Tiger Lily

– Tiger Lily Jim Gaffigan – Mr. Smee

– Mr. Smee Molly Parker – Mary Darling

– Mary Darling Alan Tudyk – George Darling.

– George Darling. Noah Matthews Matofsky – Slightly

– Slightly Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez – Nibs

– Nibs Skyler and Kelsey Yates – Tudy and Rudy

– Tudy and Rudy Florence Bensberg – Curly

– Curly Caelan Edie – Tootles

– Tootles Diana Tsoy – Birdie

– Birdie Felix de Sousa – Bellweather

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Peter Pan & Wendy is scheduled to be released on April 28, 2023, on Disney Plus.

Show all