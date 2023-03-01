Movies & Television

Peter Pan & Wendy's Alexander Molony age and nationality explored

There's a new Pan in town.

By Jo Craig

Alexander Molony as Peter Pan in a green outfit standing in front of a clock with Tinkerbell in Peter Pan & Wendy
Peter Pan & Wendy - Cr. Walt Disney Studios, YouTube

We take a look at the next star in line to play Peter Pan, discussing Alexander Molony’s age and nationality, alongside introducing you to the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy.

Development on the project began back in 2016 and was officially announced in 2020, joining a host of live-action adaptations of the source material including Hook and Pan.

Directed by David Lowery and co-written by Lowery and Toby Halbrooks, the fantasy adventure film, Peter Pan & Wendy is a live-action adaptation of Walt Disney’s 1953 animated movie, Peter Pan, which was based on the 1904 play by J.M. Barrie.

Peter Pan & Wendy also joins the upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action, in an on-going endeavor to recreate all of the beloved animations in live-action.

Alexander Molony’s nationality

Alexander Molony’s nationality is British but carries a mixed-race ethnicity passed down from his heritage.

According to talent agency, Sainou, Molony’s appearance matches Indian, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, and Latin American.

In a report shared by Ancestry, the surname, Molony, is rooted in Ireland and stands as a variant of Maloney.

Peter Pan & Wendy – Cr. Walt Disney Studios, YouTube

Alexander Molony’s age

Molony is confirmed to be 16 years old, having been born on September 12, 2006.

Back in September 2022, the young actor shared a post on his Instagram with a picture of him holding up a birthday card that read “You’re 16!”

Peter Pan & Wendy is Molony’s breakout role, having previously starred in six smaller roles from 2017 onwards, including the series The Reluctant Landlord and the movie The Bad Seed Returns. 

Meet the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy

The Disney movie is full of fresh faces in the cast list, many performing their breakout roles, including Joshua Pickering and Jacobi Jupe.

Jude Law may not be instantly recognizable as the infamous Captain Hook, but Molly Parker from Lost in Space fame will be.

Below, we have included the full cast list for Peter Pan & Wendy:

  • Alexander Molony – Peter Pan
  • Ever Anderson – Wendy Darling
  • Jude Law – Captain Hook
  • Yara Shahidi – Tinker Bell
  • Joshua Pickering – John Darling
  • Jacobi Jupe – Michael Darling
  • Alyssa Wapanatâhk – Tiger Lily
  • Jim Gaffigan – Mr. Smee
  • Molly Parker – Mary Darling
  • Alan Tudyk – George Darling.
  • Noah Matthews Matofsky – Slightly
  • Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez – Nibs
  • Skyler and Kelsey Yates – Tudy and Rudy
  • Florence Bensberg – Curly
  • Caelan Edie – Tootles
  • Diana Tsoy – Birdie
  • Felix de Sousa – Bellweather

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Peter Pan & Wendy is scheduled to be released on April 28, 2023, on Disney Plus.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Disney Heroes | Battle Mode Animated Trailer
Latest Trailers
Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Announcement Trailer
Jo Craig
@https://twitter.com/shingeekyjo

Jo Craig is a staff writer at GRV Media reporting pop culture content on Forever Geek and brainstorming with the HITC Entertainment team. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review, analyse, and research film, anime, video games and everything on the nerdy spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work and the spark behind vibrant discussions with comrades, even though some disagree that The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know