We take a look at Peter Pan & Wendy star, Ever Anderson’s, previous role in Marvel’s Black Widow, which some fans may have forgotten about, reveal Anderson’s age, and shining a spotlight on the Disney cast.

Filming for the project took place in Vancouver, British Columbia – a popular hotspot for fantasy filming – with additional filming taking place in Bonavista Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Directed by David Lowery and co-written by Lowery and Toby Halbrooks, the fantasy adventure film, Peter Pan & Wendy is a live-action adaptation of Walt Disney’s 1953 animated movie, Peter Pan, which was based on the 1904 play by J.M. Barrie.

Ever Anderson’s breakout Black Widow role

Before her breakout role in Marvel’s Black Widow, Ever Anderson had only one movie credit to her professional name dating back to 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Anderson played a young Alicia and the Red Queen, which was a fitting casting since her mother, Milla Jovovich, was the main star of the franchise, and her father, Paul W.S. Anderson, was the director.

Fast forward five years and we arrive at character, Natasha Romanoff’s, origin story finally being told within the MCU, where Ever played a young Natasha alongside Violet McGraw playing a young Yelena – Natasha’s sister.

Before Natasha grew up to be played by Scarlet Johansson, and Yelena’s grown-self played by Florence Pugh, marvel fans praised Ever’s performance as the young assassin, who showed incredible emotion and conviction whilst defending her sister from Dreykov’s clutches.

Black Widow – Cr. Marvel, Disney Plus.

What is Ever Anderson’s age?

Ever Anderson is currently 15 years old, having been born on November 3, 2007.

The young actor was only nine years old when she played her first role in the final Resident Evil movie.

Anderson can speak French and Japanese on top of her native English and Russian and also practices taekwondo while living in Los Angeles, California.

Meet the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy

There are a handful of recognizable names that populate Disney’s cast list, including British treasure, Jude Law, as the infamous Captain Hook.

Lost in Space actor, Molly Parker, is also on board playing Mary Darling, alongside Resident Alien’s, Alan Tudyk.

Below, we have included the full cast list for Peter Pan & Wendy:

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Peter Pan & Wendy is scheduled to be released on April 28, 2023 on Disney Plus.

Show all