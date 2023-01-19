Even before HBO’s The Last of Us season 2 has aired, Florence Pugh seems to be the top contender to take up the role of Abby.

HBO’s The Last of Us is the talk of the entertainment world ever since it aired on Sunday, 15 January, and for good reason too. The highly anticipated TV series has received glowing reviews, with many calling it one of the best opening episodes ever and how the video game adaptation curse has now been broken.

Although the HBO series has yet to flow into its second episode, fans can’t help but wonder what could be in store for season 2 as well as who could play Abby Anderson. It seems as though Florence Pugh is on everyone’s mind to step into the shoes of the antagonist.

Florence Pugh as Abby in HBO’s The Last of Us – what are the chances?

Just to be clear straight off the bat, no actors have been cast for Abby so far and it’s very unlikely Abby will make an appearance in the first season if the show is following the game, and we all know how that ended. We also would have seen Florence running around Canada and getting photographed on set like the rest of the cast has but she’s also been busy in recent years making Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder, and her latest movie, A Good Person.

As yet, season 2 hasn’t been greenlit but if episode one is anything to go by and how many viewers tuned in, that light will be greener than a traffic light soon. There’s absolutely no reason why Florence shouldn’t be cast as Abby, she has the acting chops for it as well as the kickass attitude showcased in movies like Black Widow as Yelena Belova. She also has the fan base, who doesn’t love Florence right now, so dedicated Pugh enthusiasts would only be happy to follow her into the post-apocalyptic world.

Fans demand HBO cast Florence Pugh as Abby

The Last of Us fans are always very vocal about what they do and don’t want but it seems as though Florence is their top pick to play Abby. This could be a double-edged sword for Flo because even though she is universally loved, Abby wasn’t the most likable character with quite a lot of players who played the game, The Last of Us Part 2. Without going into spoilers, Abby partakes in a violent act against another main Last of Us character that devested the fan base and turned Abby into their top villain.

Although we still don’t know how Abby’s storyline will play out if there is a season 2 and if it will be like the game, I’m confident that Florence, if cast, could maneuver this character in a way that will extenuate the narrative in the best possible way – it looks as though fans agree too.

