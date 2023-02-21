If you’ve seen Ant-Man 3 now, we bet you’ll have some questions about those extra scenes, and we explain who the Council of Kangs three variants are, reveal if Kang dies in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania’s post-credits scene, discuss Kang’s Beyonder theory and introduce you to Victor Timely, another MCU Kang variant. Still with us?

Marvel fans should note that there are two post-credits scenes in Ant-Man 3, one of them appearing mid-credits.

Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more as the titular superheroes face-off against Kang the Conquerer and the Quantum Realm.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania**

Council of Kangs three variants – Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania post-credits scene

The Council of Kangs three variants are Pharoah Rama Tut, Immortus, and Prime Kang.

Rama Tut from Marvel Comics is known to be the first variant of Kang the Conqueror, traveling to Ancient Egypt from the future as scientist Nathaniel Richards.

The second MCU Kang variant we encounter is Immortus, bearing yellow eyes and a towering headpiece to rival Rama Tuts.

Immortus is considered the leader of the council and one of the oldest variants, but from the distant future, as Immortus knows what will happen at the end of time and will ultimately be the last Kang variant.

The third version has been debated by the Marvel fandom, but many believe it to be a variant known as Prime Kang or Kang Prime.

This variant was known to rule the world with an iron fist, possibly explaining the variant’s futuristic, cyborg look. Others have speculated that the variant could be the Scarlet Centurion, however, this would go against the character’s iconic red suit.

Main Kangs of the Council of Kangs:



1. Immortus: Presented as the de facto leader here, Immortus is the oldest version of Kang in the comics, the man Kang will become in his own future.



2. Not sure about this one, but it could be a play on Scarlet Centurion or Kang Prime. pic.twitter.com/KZzo5vLkhu — Rithik's Legion (@Marvel__Legion) February 20, 2023

Does Kang die in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania?

No, despite being defeated, it’s not confirmed that Kang was killed, as it is assumed that he has been sucked into oblivion, but that may not be the last we see of this variant.

Before Scott can step through the portal home, Kang emerges from the rubble after being trampled by ants and punches Scott out of the way before making an attempt to run through the portal himself.

Hope’s Wasp manages to stop him from running through and the insect heroes battle Kang for a final time before he is defeated and sucked into his multiversal engine that powers his time machine.

There has been talk amongst the Marvel fandom that the Kang shown in Quantumania will be the “Prime Kang” of the MCU, meaning that variant will likely return.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cr. Marvel Entertainment/Youtube

Kang returning as the Beyonder?

More theories suggest that since Kang was possibly sucked into the Beyond Realm, he may return as both Kang and the MCU’s version of the Beyonder.

Marvel’s Beyonder is known to be a childlike character of the titular race known to dwell in the Beyond Realm.

The Beyonder created Battleworld, a planet created using components from many worlds including Earth, in order to host Secret Wars – pitting heroes and villains against each other in an arena.

but I think the exiled Kang will come back even stronger and not only fight the Avengers but also take revenge on the Council of Kang’s. I think he will become the ultimate Kang Variant as The Beyonder and be the villain of Secret Wars #KangTheConqueror pic.twitter.com/C2WvngfXB4 — Owen (@OwennZo) February 18, 2023

Who is Victor Timely?

Victor Timely is known as a Kang variant that traveled into the past to 1901 in order to star in a show under the alias.

In the end-credits scene of Quantumania, we see a tease from Loki season 2 that shows the mischievous god and Mobius attending one of Victor’s shows, only to realize that he is a He Who Remains variant.

In Marvel Comics, Victor Timely also goes on to become an industrialist and inventor, founding the town of Timely in Wisconsin.

Victor also created Timely Industries, which went on to harness advanced technological achievements using Victor’s knowledge from the future.

In the comics, Victor Timely is just a Kang that hides out until he decides to fight The Avengers. What does Victor Timely specialize in? ROBOTICS! Timely re-builds his robot army in 1901 Wisconsin until he’s ready to conquer 616 and kill the rest of his variants in Kang Dynasty. pic.twitter.com/3nMm4LjunT — Block A the Conqueror ? (@conquercomics) February 20, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumanina is now in theatres worldwide.

Show all