Ranking The Pokemon Card Pokemon GO Products By Best Value

Over the last year, the Pokemon TCG has gone from strength to strength with really solid sets including Celebrations, Evolving Skies and Brilliant Stars.

Now, we’re on the precipice of the next release, Astral Radiance and then, we’ll be receiving a range of TCG Pokemon GO products.

These products will include iconic Pokemon from the mobile hit and are sure to be a hit with both Pokemon TCG collectors and players of the game.

To help you out, we’ve worked out the best Pokemon GO products based on value, showing which ones you should buy to get the best bang for your buck. Let’s take a look.

Overall Rankings

Below, you can find the overall rankings of the Pokemon GO products:

Ranking Product Packs Price Cost Per Pack 1. Pokeball Tin 3 £13.99 £4.66 2. Mini Tin 2 £9.99 £4.99 3. Elite Trainer Box 10 £52.50 £5.25 4. Team Leader Collection 6 £32.50 £5.41 5. Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box 12 £64.99 £5.42 6. Alolan Exeggutor Collection 4 £21.99 £5.50 6. Pokemon GO Tin 4 £21.99 £5.50 8. Radiant Eevee Collection 8 £49.99 £6.25

Read on to find out more about each item.

8. Radiant Eevee Collection Box

The Radiant Eevee Collection Box is likely to be one of the most sought after Pokemon GO products in the TCG range, purely for the fact it contains a shiny Eevee card.

That being said, for those of you who are more price-conscious, this collection box represents the worst value for money and by a significant margin too.

It comes with eight packs and retails at £49.99 meaning you’ll be forking out around £6.25 per pack.

6 (Joint). Alolan Exeggutor V Collection and Pokemon GO Tin

Another collection box ranks near the bottom, this time featuring Alolan Exeggutor, the first Alolan Pokemon to debut in Pokemon GO.

The product contains 4 Packs at £21.99, averaging at around £5.50 per pack.

Pokemon TCG tins have been a staple of the hobby almost since its inception and it’s no great surprise that there will be a Pokemon GO product in this family.

It has the same contents, except for a different promo card and retails at the same price, giving it an average of £5.50 per pack.

5. Pokemon Center Exclusive Elite Trainer Box

The Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box is a relatively new product and it’s along for the ride as part of the Pokemon GO expansion.

The box is only available through the Pokemon Center store and retails at £64.99. It comes with two extra packs (and some other stuff) but is around £12.50 more than its standard counterpart. It’s the product where you get the most packs, but not the best price per pack, working out at around £5.42 each.

4. Team Leader Collection Box

The third and final collection box within the range of Pokemon GO products is the Team Leader Collection. These come in three different styles, each containing six booster packs and a promo card of one of each of the three different team leaders, Candela, Spark and Blanche.

At £32.50, you’re looking at around £5.41 per booster pack, a whopping penny-per-pack saving over the Pokemon Center ETB.

3. Standard Elite Trainer Box

Much like the Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box, the standard version comes with a hefty amount of packs, this time 10.

Retailing at £52.50, your cost per pack works out at around £5.25!

2. Pokemon GO Mini Tin

Sadly, the two most cost-effective Pokemon GO products are probably the most boring.

These tins come with a pair of packs and cost £9.99 meaning you’ll pay around £5 per pack.

1. Pokeball Tins

The winner of the most cost-efficient Pokemon GO product in the TCG range is the Pokeball tin.

The Pokeball tins retail at £13.99 and come with three packs each, meaning you’ll pay £4.66 per pack. Significantly cheaper than most other products.