Pokemon TCG Astral Radiance Secret Rares With Prices

There’s not a lot that can beat Brilliant Stars – the first expansion of 2022 – and we’re currently a few days away from the second set’s release on May 27, 2022. We compile a list of all the Pokemon TCG Astral Radiance Secret Rares and include their current market prices as well.

Astral Radiance holds over 180 cards and features three brand-new Radiant Pokemon and 30 cards with special artwork in the Trainer Gallery. Astral Radiance will also house 21 V cards and two large VMAX cards with over 20 Trainer cards.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series | Official Trailer BridTV 9969 Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CUjAdM3BtCw/hqdefault.jpg 1011185 1011185 center 32600

Pokemon TCG Astral Radiance Secret Rares

**All estimated prices have been taken from TCG Player at the time of writing**

Astral Radiance is packed with all the usual suspects in the Secret Rare corner, complete with 11 Rainbow Secret Rares and a collection of VMAX and VSTAR cards up for grabs as well.

Previously mentioned in our Best and Most Expensive list for Astral Radiance, the Temple of Sinnoh Secret Rare is one of the better-looking cards to keep an eye out for. Additionally, there is the most expensive Secret Rare, Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Secret, to search for as well.

Adaman (Rainbow Secret) #199 – $12.15

Heatran VMAX (Rainbow Secret) #191 – $13.97

Kleavor VSTAR (Rainbow Secret) #196 – $15.36

Hisuian Decidueye VSTAR (Rainbow Secret) #195 – $15.99

Hisuian Typhlosion VSTAR (Rainbow Secret) #193 – $18.17

Machamp VSTAR (Rainbow Secret) #194 – $21.55

Trekking Boots (Secret) #215 – $24.99

Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR (Rainbow Secret) #198 – $26.86

Choice Belt (Secret) #211 – $27.79

Hisuian Samurott VSTAR (Rainbow Secret) #197 – $27.99

Double Turbo Energy (Secret) #216 – $29.99

Temple of Sinnoh (Secret) #214 – $29.99

Gardenia’s Vigor (Rainbow Secret) #202 – $29.99

Hisuian Lilligant VSTAR (Rainbow Secret) #190 – $32.99

Path to the Peak (Secret) #213 – $33.99

Hisuian Samurott VSTAR (Secret) #209 – $42.70

Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR (Rainbow Secret) #192 – $49.99

Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR (Secret) # 208 – $66.63

By Jo Craig – [email protected]