A new month is here in Pokemon GO meaning a whole bunch of new and exciting events, plus the potential of new Ditto disguises – but is that the case in February 2023?

The month will see the much-anticipated Noibat Community Day, the Primal Rumblings event and will culminate with arguably one of the most exciting events of the year, the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn.

There will also be the usual Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours and Research Breakthrough for people to get involved in, plus a GO Battle Day featuring Vulpix and a Luvdisc Limited Research Day.

But back to the issue at hand, let’s take a look at all of the Ditto disguises in Pokemon GO for February 2023 and how you can give yourself the best chance at catching one.

What are the Ditto disguises in Pokemon GO for February 2023?

In February 2023, there are a total of 10 different Pokemon that Ditto can be disguised as.

The following Pokemon will appear in the overworld and have the chance of becoming the transform Pokemon:

Ekans

Gastly

Dwebble

Natu

Lillipup

Finneon

Surskit

Spinarak*

Numel*

Bidoof*

Leekduck reports that there is some doubt around Spinarak, Numel and Bidoof, with the Pokemon seemingly unavailable, so just be weary.

Should any of this information change, we’ll update this article accordingly.

How to Catch Ditto in Pokemon GO and Can it Be Shiny?

First of all, the good news. Ditto can still be shiny in Pokemon GO in February 2023.

That being said, Ditto isn’t easy to come by, let alone its shiny form.

To give yourself the best chance at catching the pink (or blue) blob, you’ll need to head out, click on and catch as many of the Pokemon listed above as possible. If you then get the infamous “Oh?”, you know you’re in luck, as the Pokemon will transform into Ditto.

Remember, Ditto won’t appear in the overworld on its own.

In regards to its shiny form, players will have roughly a 1 in 64 chance of encountering one, meaning you’ll need to find A LOT of Dittos.

