Top 10 Powerful Pokemon To Take For PvP In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

PvP is a huge part of the Pokemon games, and has been since Pokemon Red and Blue. It has been a staple for players across the globe. Now, even in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are engaging in competitive battle. Here are the top 10 most powerful Pokemon to take in PVP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

There are rules in every game that has been released as to what Pokemon and what items are and are not allowed. This is to ensure fairness and safety for all players.

For season 1 of Ranked Battle, no legendaries, no Paradox Pokemon, Houndstone, Wooper, Quagsire, Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Charmander, Charmeleon, or Charizard. This is a huge list of bans for the first season.

However, there are still a lot of fantastic choices to take into PvP, so don’t panic! Here is the list of the top 10 powerful Pokemon you can take into PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best Pokemon For PvP

Gholdengo is a great choice for their defensive stats alone. They are completely immune to all status moves and can be built either as a tank or as offensively as you like. They are a great choice to take into competitive play.

is a great choice for their defensive stats alone. They are completely immune to all status moves and can be built either as a tank or as offensively as you like. They are a great choice to take into competitive play. Slaking is another great defensive Pokemon as they have a lot of resistances and are only weak to Fighting-type Pokemon.

is another great defensive Pokemon as they have a lot of resistances and are only weak to Fighting-type Pokemon. Tyranitar is a very powerful attacker with high Attack stats and great offensive abilities. Not only this, but they also have good defensive stats. If Sandstorm has been used, Sandblast has a fantastic synergy with it.

is a very powerful attacker with high Attack stats and great offensive abilities. Not only this, but they also have good defensive stats. If Sandstorm has been used, Sandblast has a fantastic synergy with it. Azumarill is an obvious choice for moves such as Belly Drum and Play Rough, but if that build isn’t something you enjoy then you can take Aqua Jet instead to do more damage.

is an obvious choice for moves such as Belly Drum and Play Rough, but if that build isn’t something you enjoy then you can take Aqua Jet instead to do more damage. Garganacl is a surprisingly good defensive choice due to its Purifying Salt. This makes it immune to status abilities. If paired with Iron Defense after Terastallizing, then they are nearly unkillable.

is a surprisingly good defensive choice due to its Purifying Salt. This makes it immune to status abilities. If paired with Iron Defense after Terastallizing, then they are nearly unkillable. Mimikyu is a fast attacker with moves like Swords Dance and Vile Shadow. They naturally have a high-speed stat too, making them a versatile damage dealer.

is a fast attacker with moves like Swords Dance and Vile Shadow. They naturally have a high-speed stat too, making them a versatile damage dealer. Dondozo is one of the most powerful Water-type Pokemon out there, with moves like Wave Crash and Double-Edge. It can also learn other powerful moves like Hydro Pump and Outrage.

is one of the most powerful Water-type Pokemon out there, with moves like Wave Crash and Double-Edge. It can also learn other powerful moves like Hydro Pump and Outrage. If you like your Special damage dealers then Hydreigon is a great pick. Especially if you know you’re going to be coming up against a Ghost-type Pokemon, then they will knock them out of the park with their high damage.

is a great pick. Especially if you know you’re going to be coming up against a Ghost-type Pokemon, then they will knock them out of the park with their high damage. Dragonite is both tanky and has powerful abilities. If they have Compensate as their hidden ability, they can survive Super Effective moves, meaning they can double up as a bruiser or a tank depending on what your playstyle is.

is both tanky and has powerful abilities. If they have Compensate as their hidden ability, they can survive Super Effective moves, meaning they can double up as a bruiser or a tank depending on what your playstyle is. Cloyster is another surprising choice, but a great damage dealer. The Chained Ability ensures that it will hit 5 times with Icicle, which will work great on certain Pokemon.

There are many other great choices for Pokemon to play and pick in PvP, but these are some of the best choices. Whatever you do, make sure that you have fun!

