Trainers from around the globe are currently indulging in the latest Pokemon game and we explore the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet soundtrack and reveal where you can listen to it in full.

Scarlet & Violet follow Pokemon Legends: Arceus’ notion to delve into an open-world format, where players can choose between three separate stories and get to know 103 new monsters.

Game Freak and Nintendo released Pokemon Scarlet & Violet on November 18, 2022, allowing gamers to explore the Paldea region and they’re the first games to release in the ninth generation.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Track List

With every new generation of Pokemon games, there’s always a revamp of the iconic music while still retaining those memorable melodies.

The Trainer Battle theme is once again present in this iteration while you’re leveling up your pocket monsters and there are also new themes in there like Naranja Academy.

Below we have included a spoiler-free track list from the main OST:

Event BGM

Ending Cutscene

Naranja Academy

Overworld BGM

Wild Battle Theme

Trainer Battle Theme

Intro BGM

Outro BGM

Meet the Composers

On board the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet soundtrack are seven composers and arrangers who contribute to the score: Minako Adachi, Junichi Masuda, Go Ichinose, Hiromitsu Maeba, Teruo Taniguchi, Hitomi Sato, and Toby Fox.

Fans will of course recognize the great Junichi Masuda as Pokemon’s resident composer, who has been involved in nearly every title that Game Freak has produced, supplying many of those memorable themes from your childhood.

Another name you may find familiar is Toby Fox, who composed the popular Undertale soundtrack and made the game itself. Fox was responsible for creating the field music in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet as well as the Tera Raid battle theme too.

Where to Listen

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet soundtrack can be streamed on YouTube courtesy of NintendoMelody.

The complete original soundtrack has been uploaded with over five hours of music to take you back to the aesthetic of the game.

In addition to the five-hour tracklist, NintendoMelody has also offered the OST in playlist form and included an extended version as well.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is in stores now.

