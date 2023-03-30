Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet secret rares with prices
A great selection of big finds.
The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet set offers a gargantuan 30 secret rares mixed with special illustration rares and we explore all of them in the card list complete with prices.
The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet set offers 190 cards featuring the return of a past game mechanic with 10 new Pokemon ex, alongside our first look at Tera Pokemon ex, over 30 trainer cards, and many prints featuring special illustrations.
Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet is scheduled to release on Friday, March 31, 2023, offering the usual ETBs, booster boxes, blister packs, and the Build and Battle boxes.
We previously compiled a list of the most expensive cards in the set accompanying the five cards we thought sported the best artwork.
**All estimated prices have been taken from TCG Player at the time of writing and are subject to change**
Scarlet secret rares and illustration rares
Armarouge #203 – $5
Wiglett (Illustration Rare) #206 – $6
Ralts #211 – $17.95
Kirlia #212 – $13.95
Fidough (Illustration Rare) #213 – $7.50
Riolu #215 – $12.03
Klawf (Illustration Rare) #217 – $3.84
Kingambit (Illustration Rare) #220 – $13.02
Starly (Illustration Rare) #221 – $7.38
Gardevoir ex #245 – $80
Great Tusk (Special Illustration Rare) #246 – $49.95
Koraidon ex (Special Illustration Rare) #103 – $64.99
Penny (Special Illustration Rare) #252 – $37.50
Violet secret rares and illustration rares
Tarountula #199 – $9.94
Toedscool #201 – $5.17
Scovillain #202 – $4.98
Slowpoke #204 – $6.35
Clauncher #205 – $3.65
Pachirisu #208 – $9.06
Pawmot #209 – $6.17
Drowzee #210 – $5.10
Greavard #214 – $6.24
Mabosstiff #218 – $6.40
Bombirdier #219 – $5.76
Skwovet #222 – $5
Spidops ex #243 – $13.94
Miraidon ex #244 – $84.99
Iron Treads ex #248 – $53.99
Arven #249 – $39.99
Miriam #251 – $109.95
By Jo Craig