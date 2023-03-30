Board Games & Tabletop

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet secret rares with prices

A great selection of big finds.

By Jo Craig

SV01 Booster Art Miraidon rearing up in a blue forest with yellow sparks
Pokemon TCG - Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM, ® Nintendo

The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet set offers a gargantuan 30 secret rares mixed with special illustration rares and we explore all of them in the card list complete with prices.

The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet set offers 190 cards featuring the return of a past game mechanic with 10 new Pokemon ex, alongside our first look at Tera Pokemon ex, over 30 trainer cards, and many prints featuring special illustrations.

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet is scheduled to release on Friday, March 31, 2023, offering the usual ETBs, booster boxes, blister packs, and the Build and Battle boxes.

We previously compiled a list of the most expensive cards in the set accompanying the five cards we thought sported the best artwork.

**All estimated prices have been taken from TCG Player at the time of writing and are subject to change**

Scarlet secret rares and illustration rares

Armarouge #203 – $5  

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Wiglett (Illustration Rare) #206 – $6

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Ralts #211 – $17.95  

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Kirlia #212 – $13.95  

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Fidough (Illustration Rare) #213 – $7.50  

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Riolu #215 – $12.03  

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Klawf (Illustration Rare) #217 – $3.84  

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Kingambit (Illustration Rare) #220 – $13.02  

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Starly (Illustration Rare) #221 – $7.38  

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Gardevoir ex #245 – $80  

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Great Tusk (Special Illustration Rare) #246 – $49.95  

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Koraidon ex (Special Illustration Rare) #103 – $64.99  

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Penny (Special Illustration Rare) #252 – $37.50

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Violet secret rares and illustration rares

    Tarountula #199 – $9.94

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Toedscool #201 – $5.17  

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Scovillain #202 – $4.98  

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Slowpoke #204 – $6.35  

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Clauncher #205 – $3.65  

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Pachirisu #208 – $9.06  

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Pawmot #209 – $6.17  

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Drowzee #210 – $5.10

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Greavard #214 – $6.24  

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Mabosstiff #218 – $6.40  

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Bombirdier #219 – $5.76  

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Skwovet #222 – $5  

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Spidops ex #243 – $13.94  

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Miraidon ex #244 – $84.99 

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Iron Treads ex #248 – $53.99  

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Arven #249 – $39.99

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    Miriam #251 – $109.95  

    Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

    By Jo Craig – [email protected]

    Jo Craig
    @https://twitter.com/shingeekyjo

    Jo Craig is a staff writer at GRV Media reporting pop culture content on Forever Geek and brainstorming with the HITC Entertainment team. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review, analyse, and research film, anime, video games and everything on the nerdy spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work and the spark behind vibrant discussions with comrades, even though some disagree that The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise.

    Read more of Jo's articles

