The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet set offers a gargantuan 30 secret rares mixed with special illustration rares and we explore all of them in the card list complete with prices.

The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet set offers 190 cards featuring the return of a past game mechanic with 10 new Pokemon ex, alongside our first look at Tera Pokemon ex, over 30 trainer cards, and many prints featuring special illustrations.

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet is scheduled to release on Friday, March 31, 2023, offering the usual ETBs, booster boxes, blister packs, and the Build and Battle boxes.

We previously compiled a list of the most expensive cards in the set accompanying the five cards we thought sported the best artwork.

MORE POKEMON: Adorable Captain Pikachu joins the main cast of new Pokémon series

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet secret rares with prices

**All estimated prices have been taken from TCG Player at the time of writing and are subject to change**

Scarlet secret rares and illustration rares

Armarouge #203 – $5

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Wiglett (Illustration Rare) #206 – $6

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Ralts #211 – $17.95

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Kirlia #212 – $13.95

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Fidough (Illustration Rare) #213 – $7.50

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Riolu #215 – $12.03

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Klawf (Illustration Rare) #217 – $3.84

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Kingambit (Illustration Rare) #220 – $13.02

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Starly (Illustration Rare) #221 – $7.38

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Gardevoir ex #245 – $80

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Great Tusk (Special Illustration Rare) #246 – $49.95

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Koraidon ex (Special Illustration Rare) #103 – $64.99

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Penny (Special Illustration Rare) #252 – $37.50

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

MORE POKEMON: A Comprehensive Guide on Getting Your Pokemon Cards Graded in 2023

Violet secret rares and illustration rares

Tarountula #199 – $9.94

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Toedscool #201 – $5.17

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Scovillain #202 – $4.98

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Slowpoke #204 – $6.35

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Clauncher #205 – $3.65

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Pachirisu #208 – $9.06

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Pawmot #209 – $6.17

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Drowzee #210 – $5.10

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Greavard #214 – $6.24

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Mabosstiff #218 – $6.40

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Bombirdier #219 – $5.76

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Skwovet #222 – $5

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Spidops ex #243 – $13.94

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Miraidon ex #244 – $84.99

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Iron Treads ex #248 – $53.99

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Arven #249 – $39.99

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Miriam #251 – $109.95

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all