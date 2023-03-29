Board Games & Tabletop

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet - 5 best cards and most expensive list

The relic Drowzee is a must-have.

By Jo Craig

SV01 Booster Art with Koraidon standing in a jungle with yellow sparks
Pokemon TCG - Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM, ® Nintendo

As we near the end of March, it’s time to celebrate the second expansion release in 2023 and we’re here to list the most expensive cards in the Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet set and discuss our favorite cards with the best artwork from the card list.

The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet set offers 190 cards featuring the return of a past game mechanic with 10 new Pokemon ex, alongside our first look at Tera Pokemon ex, over 30 trainer cards, and many prints featuring special illustrations.

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet is scheduled to release on Friday, March 31, 2023, offering the usual ETBs, booster boxes, blister packs, and the Build and Battle boxes.

Scarlet & Violet most expensive card list

**All estimated prices have been taken from TCG Player at the time of writing and are subject to change**

**Images to be updated as they release**

Miraidon ex (Special Illustration Rare) #244 $125+

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Gardevoir ex (Special Illustration Rare) #245 $120+

Pokemon TCG – Cr. © 2022 Pokémon. TM

Miraidon ex (Hyper Rare) #247 $100

Koraidon ex (Special Illustration) #247 $100

Koraidon ex (Hyper Rare) #254 $100

Scarlet & Violet best cards

Great Tusk (Special Illustration Rare) #102 

Starting off strong with the Great Tusk in this piece of art that looks fit for a museum as the monster surfs the sands.

Drowzee (Illustration Rare) #210 

Leaning into the TCG’s more unique art style is this Drowzee card that resembles the hieroglyphic look of the Ancient Mew card.

Arcanine ex #224 

There’s no doubt that this muted card of OG Arcanine makes this list with a minimalistic design that makes its art style look that of traditional Japanese.

Scovillain #202 

There’s some eye-catching linework going on in this scene with Scovillain sitting at some sort of diner and erupting fire everywhere.

Klawf (Illustration Rare) #88 

This Klawf artwork may not be the most striking in the set, but its natural tones and depth of field make it a welcome full art.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith | Trailer
Latest Trailers
The Jackbox Party Starter | Launch Trailer
Jo Craig
@https://twitter.com/shingeekyjo

Jo Craig is a staff writer at GRV Media reporting pop culture content on Forever Geek and brainstorming with the HITC Entertainment team. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review, analyse, and research film, anime, video games and everything on the nerdy spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work and the spark behind vibrant discussions with comrades, even though some disagree that The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know