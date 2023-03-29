As we near the end of March, it’s time to celebrate the second expansion release in 2023 and we’re here to list the most expensive cards in the Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet set and discuss our favorite cards with the best artwork from the card list.

The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet set offers 190 cards featuring the return of a past game mechanic with 10 new Pokemon ex, alongside our first look at Tera Pokemon ex, over 30 trainer cards, and many prints featuring special illustrations.

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet is scheduled to release on Friday, March 31, 2023, offering the usual ETBs, booster boxes, blister packs, and the Build and Battle boxes.

Scarlet & Violet most expensive card list

Miraidon ex (Special Illustration Rare) #244 $125+

Gardevoir ex (Special Illustration Rare) #245 $120+

Miraidon ex (Hyper Rare) #247 $100

Koraidon ex (Special Illustration) #247 $100

Koraidon ex (Hyper Rare) #254 $100

Scarlet & Violet best cards

Great Tusk (Special Illustration Rare) #102

Starting off strong with the Great Tusk in this piece of art that looks fit for a museum as the monster surfs the sands.

Drowzee (Illustration Rare) #210

Leaning into the TCG’s more unique art style is this Drowzee card that resembles the hieroglyphic look of the Ancient Mew card.

Arcanine ex #224

There’s no doubt that this muted card of OG Arcanine makes this list with a minimalistic design that makes its art style look that of traditional Japanese.

Scovillain #202

There’s some eye-catching linework going on in this scene with Scovillain sitting at some sort of diner and erupting fire everywhere.

Klawf (Illustration Rare) #88

This Klawf artwork may not be the most striking in the set, but its natural tones and depth of field make it a welcome full art.

