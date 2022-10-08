Pop Team Epic season 2 episode 2: Release time, date confirmed
What date and time will Pop Team Epic season 2 episode 2 release around the world for simulcast streaming on Crunchyroll?
One of the best aspects of being an anime fan is that there is a plethora of shows from an incredibly wide range of genres available for you to watch.
Pop Team Epic is certainly an example of a niche show that has carved out its own little hilarious place in the modern anime industry, with arguably the biggest juxtaposition of ‘cure’ character designs vs crude comedy.
The series returned for season 2 last week, but what date and time will Pop Team Epic S2 episode 2 now release worldwide?
Pop Team Epic season 2 episode 2: Release date and time
For the vast majority of international fans, Pop Team Epic season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, October 8th.
As confirmed by Crunchyroll, the new episode will release for OTT simulcast streaming at the following international times:
- Pacific Time – 10:30 AM
- Eastern Time – 1:30 PM
- British Time – 6:30 PM
- European Time – 7:30 PM
- India Time – 11 PM
- Philippine Time – 1:30 AM
- Australia Central Daylight Time – 4 AM
The first episode from Pop Team Epic’s second season has been rated at 7.25/10 on MyAnimeList, 3.7/5 on Anime Planet and 71% on Anilist.
How many episodes are in Pop Team Epic‘s second?
The official Japanese website for the Pop Team Epic anime series has now shared the Blu-Ray DVD listings for season 2.
The second season’s home media release will be split across three volumes, confirming that there will be 12 total episodes:
- Volume 1 – Episodes 1 – 4
- Volume 2 – Episodes 5 – 8
- Volume 3 – Episodes 9 – 12
Barring any last-minute alterations to the scheduled broadcast, Pop Team Epic will reach its season 2 finale on Saturday, December 17th.
- Episode 2 – Saturday, October 8th
- Episode 3 – Saturday, October 15th
- Episode 4 – Saturday, October 22nd
- Episode 5 – Saturday, October 29th
- Episode 6 – Saturday, November 5th
- Episode 7 – Saturday, November 12th
- Episode 8 – Saturday, November 19th
- Episode 9 – Saturday, November 26th
- Episode 10 – Saturday, December 3rd
- Episode 11 – Saturday, December 10th
- Episode 12 – Saturday, December 17th
By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]