Blue Lock Episode 1 Release date and Time for Crunchyroll

Blue Lock Episode 1 is arriving soon, and here’s everything you should know about its release schedule.

While several anticipated action-packed and thriller anime releases are happening this fall, Blue Lock brings something for sports enthusiasts. With Blue Lock, the community will witness the most competitive soccer match in the history of Japan. Besides this, you get to watch several young men with good physique showcasing their skills in the game.

Muneyuki Kaneshiro’s Blue Lock Manga was published in Weekly Shonen Magazine in August 2018. After receiving positive feedback from the viewers, the anime adaptation was greenlit on August 12, 2021.

Blue Lock Episode 1: Release schedule

Blue Lock Episode 1 will release in Japan on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 1:30 AM JST. In most time zones, the episode will air on Saturday, October 8, 2022, on Crunchyroll and here’s the time schedule that you need to check out:

Pacific Timing- 9:30 AM (October 8th)

Central Timing- 11:30 AM (October 8th)

British Timing- 5:30 PM (October 8th)

European Timing- 6:30 PM (October 8th)

Indian Timing- 10:00 PM (October 8th)

Eastern Timing- 12:30 PM (October 8th)

The creators confirmed that the first season of Blue Lock would get a double-cour run, and it will feature a total of 24 episodes. So, you’ll get new episodes of the anime series every week for the next six months.

Exploring the storyline of Blue Lock

Written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and drawn by Yusuke Nomura, the story of Blue Lock kicks off, showing Japan’s soccer team struggling to rebuild the team after getting badly defeated in FIFA World Cup 2018. Hence, the team also hire a new coach, Ego Jinpachi, to help them become the strongest soccer team in the world.

Happy Blue Lock Day ? https://t.co/Tl9ROUeroN — Bruce Wayne (@TheKomori) October 8, 2022

Jinpachi starts teaching them a technique known as Blue Lock that will help them get the most skilled Ego Strikers in the world. Besides these, the primary character, Yoichi Isagi, joins the team with the desire to become the best soccer player. So, Blue Lock is basically the story of an underdog who wants to reach the top through hard work and, of course, a little bit of luck.