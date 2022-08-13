Prey is a straightforward but well-executed piece of cinema that does the Predator franchise justice, but it’s good to know that director Dan Trachtenberg took inspiration from an unlikely source to create the movie’s weapons.

We reveal what the director said about God of War’s influence over the Predator’s shield in Prey and discuss the franchise’s future.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg for Hulu and based on the Predator franchise by Jim Thomas and John Thomas, Prey will serve as the fifth installment in the franchise and stand as a prequel to past movies, starring Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, and more.

Prey | Official Trailer BridTV 10333 Prey | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/WhD3xAIZzeg/hqdefault.jpg 1027657 1027657 center 32600

Trachtenberg Confirms God of War Inspiration Behind Prey

In an interview with CassiusLife, Prey director Dan Trachtenberg referred to Sony’s 2018 God of War title that inspired two of Prey’s significant weapons.

The interviewer asked the director how excited he was for God of War: Ragnarok, after hearing about how the base game inspired Prey:

“The answer is extremely, but it’s the Predator shield, but even her Tomahawk that she makes because she throws it and calls it back. It was very much inspired by playing that game. And yeah, I cannot wait for more for sure.”

Trachtenberg is referring to the Predator’s distinct shield you can see it used throughout the movie, which was inspired by Kratos’ Guardian Sheild in God of War.

Additionally, the director also referred to Naru’s ability to throw and recall her axe, which was inspired by Kratos’ Leviathan Axe.

Prey – Cr. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios – © 2022 Hulu, LLC

Could the Predator Franchise Travel Through the Ages?

The Predator fandom has recently been discussing what’s next for the franchise after Prey’s end-credit animation teased a sequel.

Since Prey was set in the 1700s, fans are back to the concept of the franchise traveling through the ages, featuring a Predator in every iconic time period.

One specific time period fans want to see the Predator in is the 1800s during the time of the samurai in Japan and they want Hiroyuki Sanada to play the protagonist this time.

Hiroyuki Sanada as a Japanese warrior in the early 19th century… vs a Predator. My guy deserves a leading role for once, come on! Gimme a samurai Predator movie now! #PreyMovie — Tam ?????? (@tamolition) August 7, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Prey is now streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.