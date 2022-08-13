**Warning – Potential spoilers ahead for Madame Web**

A new report confirms Sydney Sweeney will be playing Julia Carpenter in Sony’s Madame Web movie, alongside Dakota Johnson and Adam Scott.

While Sony is yet to confirm this casting, we introduce you to Marvel’s Julia Carpenter anyway.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson with writing duties by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, Madame Web is set to star Dakota Johnson as the titular clairvoyant who can see into the spider-verse, also starring Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, and more.

Sydney Sweney Touted for Julia Carpenter

Last month, Madame Web actor Dakota Johnson was rumored to be playing the character of Julia Carpenter, when a set video appeared online.

Now, a new report by The Cosmis Circus suggests that Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney will be playing Julia Carpenter instead, alongside Adam Scott as a young Ben Parker.

This means Dakota Johnson could be playing the role of Cassandra Web, the first incarnate of Madame Web.

Who is Marvel’s Julia Carpenter?

Julia Carpenter was the test subject of the government-based group the Commission through her friend Val Cooper, however, an experiment gone wrong subjected Julia to spider venom and exotic plant extract giving her Spider-Man-like powers.

During her time as the second version of Spider-Woman, Julia assisted in the first Secret Wars and also helped the West Coast Avengers.

Julia then became Madame Web in a later plot line when Sasha Kravinoff captured Mattie Franklin’s Spider-Woman, Madame Web, and Julia. Madame Web was mortally wounded but managed to transfer her powers to Julia to pass the mantle – thus rendering her blind.

Marvel fans previously thought Dakota Johnson would be playing Julia Carpenter because the set video showed the actor wearing a red jacket that resembled the comic-book character’s.

