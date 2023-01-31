Who is the main voice cast of Netflix’s latest kids’ series Princess Power, and how many episodes have been released in season 1?

If you are in need of a new animated series to stick on in front of your children, look no further than Netflix’s latest show; Princess Power.

Produced by Atomic Cartoons and Drew Barrymore’s Flower Films, the new series has just debuted on Netflix to a fabulous reception from families around the world.

So, who are the main voice cast from Princess Power, and how many episodes are included in season 1?

Meet the cast of Netflix’s Princess Power series

The main voice cast in Netflix’s Princess Power kids animated series includes:

Alanna Ubach as Fussy, Miss Fussywiggles

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Rita, Princess Rita Raspberry

Dana Heath as Kira

Madison Calderon as Bea, Princess Bea Blueberry

Luna Bella Zamora as Penny, Princess Penny Pineapple

Rita Moreno as Great Aunt Bussyboots

Jermaine Fowler as Royal Attendant

Anairis Quinones as Karina

Ubach is best-known for playing Judge Jeanine Pirro in Bombshell (2019), Mama Imelda in Coco (2017), and Suze in Euphoria (2019).

Fans may recognize Bliss’ voice as Tuk from Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), Gabriella from Best Foot Forward (2022), and Alexa in The Garcias (2022).

Heath is best-known for playing Mika Macklin in Danger Force (2020), Bree in Fancy Nancy (2018), and Ashley in PEN15 (2019).

Calderon’s most prominent work has been in She Dies Tomorrow as Madison (2020), Coop and Cami Ask the World (2020), and as the title character in Scarlett-Angelina (2017).

Fans may recognize Zamora as the voice of Wiley Riley in Firebuds (2022), Gabby in Blaze and the Monster Machines (2021), and Rubi in Shimmer and Shine (2018).

Moreno is a TV and film icon with her notable roles including Anita in West Side Story (1961), Tuptim in The King and I (1956), and Sister Reimondo in Oz (1997).

Fowler is best-known for his roles in Sorry to Bother You as Salvador (2018), Coming 2 America (2021) as Lavelle Junson, and The Drop (2022) as Mani.

Quinones is an anime voice-over veteran who has played Echidna in Re:Zero (2020), Rika in Wonder Egg Priority (2021), and Mirko from My Hero Academia (2020)

"Princess Power" is now streaming only on Netflix! It tells the story of four princesses from major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope Pineapple. They embrace their differences to help their fellow fruitizents. pic.twitter.com/o6n5OGQ2Lk — Animation on Netflix (@nx_animation) January 31, 2023

How many episodes are in season 1?

Season 1 of Princess Power includes 14 individual episodes, each with a runtime of around 15 minutes:

Episode 1 – Unstoppable Unpoppable Princesses

Episode 2 – Princesses Garden Party

Episode 3 – A Whale of a Princess Tale

Episode 4 – Princess Creation Station

Episode 5 – Happy Princess Birthday Fussy

Episode 6 – Princess Lights Out

Episode 7 – Princess Shooting Stars

Episode 8 – Princess Royal Portrait

Episode 9 – A Princess Dad-Dilemma

Episode 10 – The Great Princess Punchbowl Festival

Episode 11 – Princess Fun in the Sun

Episode 12 – The Princess and the Bees

Episode 13 – Princess Football Spectacular

Episode 14 – A Prince in the Princess Pack

Princess Power season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

