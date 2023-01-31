Princess Power cast: Meet the voice actors from Netflix kids’ series
Who is the main voice cast of Netflix’s latest kids’ series Princess Power, and how many episodes have been released in season 1?
If you are in need of a new animated series to stick on in front of your children, look no further than Netflix’s latest show; Princess Power.
Produced by Atomic Cartoons and Drew Barrymore’s Flower Films, the new series has just debuted on Netflix to a fabulous reception from families around the world.
So, who are the main voice cast from Princess Power, and how many episodes are included in season 1?
Meet the cast of Netflix’s Princess Power series
The main voice cast in Netflix’s Princess Power kids animated series includes:
- Alanna Ubach as Fussy, Miss Fussywiggles
- Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Rita, Princess Rita Raspberry
- Dana Heath as Kira
- Madison Calderon as Bea, Princess Bea Blueberry
- Luna Bella Zamora as Penny, Princess Penny Pineapple
- Rita Moreno as Great Aunt Bussyboots
- Jermaine Fowler as Royal Attendant
- Anairis Quinones as Karina
Ubach is best-known for playing Judge Jeanine Pirro in Bombshell (2019), Mama Imelda in Coco (2017), and Suze in Euphoria (2019).
Fans may recognize Bliss’ voice as Tuk from Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), Gabriella from Best Foot Forward (2022), and Alexa in The Garcias (2022).
Heath is best-known for playing Mika Macklin in Danger Force (2020), Bree in Fancy Nancy (2018), and Ashley in PEN15 (2019).
Calderon’s most prominent work has been in She Dies Tomorrow as Madison (2020), Coop and Cami Ask the World (2020), and as the title character in Scarlett-Angelina (2017).
Fans may recognize Zamora as the voice of Wiley Riley in Firebuds (2022), Gabby in Blaze and the Monster Machines (2021), and Rubi in Shimmer and Shine (2018).
Moreno is a TV and film icon with her notable roles including Anita in West Side Story (1961), Tuptim in The King and I (1956), and Sister Reimondo in Oz (1997).
Fowler is best-known for his roles in Sorry to Bother You as Salvador (2018), Coming 2 America (2021) as Lavelle Junson, and The Drop (2022) as Mani.
Quinones is an anime voice-over veteran who has played Echidna in Re:Zero (2020), Rika in Wonder Egg Priority (2021), and Mirko from My Hero Academia (2020)
How many episodes are in season 1?
Season 1 of Princess Power includes 14 individual episodes, each with a runtime of around 15 minutes:
- Episode 1 – Unstoppable Unpoppable Princesses
- Episode 2 – Princesses Garden Party
- Episode 3 – A Whale of a Princess Tale
- Episode 4 – Princess Creation Station
- Episode 5 – Happy Princess Birthday Fussy
- Episode 6 – Princess Lights Out
- Episode 7 – Princess Shooting Stars
- Episode 8 – Princess Royal Portrait
- Episode 9 – A Princess Dad-Dilemma
- Episode 10 – The Great Princess Punchbowl Festival
- Episode 11 – Princess Fun in the Sun
- Episode 12 – The Princess and the Bees
- Episode 13 – Princess Football Spectacular
- Episode 14 – A Prince in the Princess Pack
Princess Power season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.
