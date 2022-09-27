Every Charizard Pokemon Card from Sword and Shield Ranked

It’s safe to say that Charizard is the most popular Pokemon for collectors of the TCG.

The Flame Pokemon generally commands the highest fees of any Pokemon and therefore, has people chasing it.

This means that when The Pokemon Company can release a Charizard card, they do and there have been no fewer than 19 already in the Sword and Shield era.

Ahead of the Charizard Ultra Premium Collection’s release, which will contain three Charizard alternate art cards, we’ve ranked every card released this generation so far. Enjoy.

19. Darkness Ablaze Charizard VMAX

Set: Darkness Ablaze

Set Number: 020/189

Rarity: Pokemon VMAX

Average Price: £35/$30

Charizard VMAX from Darkness Ablaze takes the dreaded bottom place on this list.

VMAX cards are generally uninteresting with their generic backgrounds and adding Charizard to it does nothing. It just looks very orange and very rotund.

18. Pokemon GO Charizard

Set: Pokemon GO

Set Number: 010/078

Rarity: Holo Rare

Average Price: £2/$3

The Pokemon GO set has to be one of this generation’s biggest letdowns. It had disappointing cards and even worse pull rates.

This Charizard card isn’t bad, with the Pokemon soaring amongst skyscrapers, however, it’s really nothing special.

17. Rainbow Charizard VMAX

Set: Champion’s Path

Set Number: 074/073

Rarity: Rainbow Secret Rare

Average Price: £160/$200

VMAX cards aren’t great and neither are rainbow rares.

Put the two together and you get this. It’s not bad, but it’s definitely not top-tier.

16. Lance’s Charizard V

Set: Black Star Promo (Lance’s Charizard V Box)

Set Number: SWSH133

Rarity: Black Star Promo

Average Price: £4/$4

There’s nothing particularly wrong with this Charizard Pokemon Card that was released as part of 2021’s Celebration set, it’s just a little too cartoony to the point where it looks a bit out of place.

15. Brilliant Stars Charizard V

Set: Brilliant Stars

Set Number: 017/172

Rarity: Pokemon V

Average Price: £7/$7

Standard V cards are pretty generic, and while this one’s fine, it does nothing to stand out from the crowd.

14. Darkness Ablaze Charizard V

Set: Darkness Ablaze

Set Number: 019/189

Rarity: Pokemon V

Average Price: £6/$8

A slightly better-looking V than the one above, but the same comments still apply.

13. Radiant Charizard

Set: Pokemon GO

Set Number: 011/078

Rarity: Radiant

Average Price: £30/$25

The Radiant cards are a great idea and Charizard is obviously a very good pick.

This card, however, has been let down by its super generic background that doesn’t really do it justice.

12. Rainbow Charizard VSTAR

Set: Charizard VSTAR

Set Number: 174/172

Rarity: Rainbow Secret Rare

Average Price: £80/$80

Definitely one of the better Rainbow Rares in the TCG, this Brilliant Stars Charizard is a good-looking card and one that’ll no doubt hold its value.

11. Vivid Voltage Charizard

Set: Vivid Voltage

Set Number: 025/185

Rarity: Non-Holo Rare

Average Price: £4/$5

Just outside of the top 10, this Charizard features Leon commanding it in battle.

A pretty nice looking card for a Non-holo rare.

10. Shining Fates: Shiny Vault Charizard

Set: Shining Fates (Shiny Vault)

Set Number: SV107/SV122

Rarity: Shiny Vault Subset

Average Price: £80/$100

A beefy shiny Charizard.

I’ve made it clear previously that I don’t particularly like the design of this Charizard, but the fact that it’s shiny gives it plenty of bonus points.

9. Brilliant Stars Charizard VSTAR

Set: Brilliant Stars

Set Number: 018/072

Rarity: VSTAR

Average Price: £15/$15

This Charizard VSTAR Pokemon Card isn’t bad.

The design of the Pokemon flying out of the card is pretty cool and I’m one of the minority who likes the design of the VSTARs.

8. Champion’s Path Elite Trainer Box Charizard Promo

Set: Black Star Promo (Champion’s Path ETB)

Set Number: SWSH050

Rarity: Black Star Promo

Average Price: £6/$5

This card is likely to be one of the most graded Pokemon cards of all time.

The combination of its good looks, the fact it’s Charizard and the ease of access to it are all contributing factors.

7. Champion’s Path Charizard

Set: Champion’s Path

Set Number: 079/073

Rarity: Secret Rare

Average Price: £130/$150

The highest ranking shiny Charizard card on this list and definitely the chase card from the underwhelming Champion’s Path set.

While the Charizard model is the same as that from the promo above, its shininess gives it the edge.

6. Celebrations Charizard

Set : Celebrations Classic Collection

: Set Number: 4/102

Rarity: Classic Collections Subset

Average Price: £75/$70

It’s safe to say that the Base Set Charizard is one of the most popular cards ever created, and this Celebrations reprint of it does it justice.

It’s only so far down on the list as it’s received multiple releases over the years.

5. Brilliant Stars – Charizard V

Set: Brilliant Stars

Set Number: 153/172

Rarity: Full Art Ultra Rare

Average Price: £35/$35

One of five Charizard cards released in Brilliant Stars, this full art is a banger.

One of the best designs of the actual Charizard on any SWSH card and the background contrasts nicely.

4. Vivid Voltage Promo Charizard

Set: Black Star Promo (Vivid Voltage Pre-Release)

Set Number: SWSH066

Rarity: Black Star Promo

Average Price: £75/$50

Released as one of the four Vivid Voltage pre-release promos, this Charizard is well deserving of fourth place.

A great card that was released as part of a very solid pre-release, joining Donphan, Snorlax and Lugia.

3. Special Delivery Charizard

Set: Black Star Promo (Pokemon Center UK Opening)

Set Number: SWSH075

Rarity: Black Star Promo

Average Price: £45/$70

One of the more recent releases, the Special Delivery Charizard was released to commemorate the opening of the UK Pokemon Center store.

It follows Special Delivery Pikachu and Bidoof in the series and is a very cool card.

2. Lost Origin Charizard

Set: Lost Origin

Set Number: TG03/TG30

Rarity: Trainer Gallery Subset

Average Price: £10/$10

The Trainer Gallery Charizard card is very nice.

It depicts Sword and Shield’s Leon chilling out with his Charizard on what looks like a sofa. It might not be the most valuable, but it’s definitely one of the best looking.

1. Brilliant Stars – Charizard V

Set: Brilliant Stars

Set Number: 154/172

Rarity: Alternate Art

Average Price: £130/$170

Not only the best Charizard card in Sword and Shield but arguably in all of the TCG.

The card depicts two Gen 1 titans going head-to-head in battle. It looks to be an earlier scene in the battle that featured between the two from a previous XY Promo.

