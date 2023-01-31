Talk of an imminent trailer for Netflix’s One Piece live-action is afoot, and before we get our first look, we introduce you to Luffy actor, Iñaki Godoy, and the rest of the adaptation’s cast.

The budget of Netflix’s adaptation has been compared to that of a Marvel film, like Avengers: Endgame, which puts the show’s scale into perspective.

Developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda for Netflix and based on the ongoing 1997 Japanese manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a live-action adaptation following the Straw Hat Pirates and their mission to discover the legendary “One Piece” treasure.

Meet Iñaki Godoy

Mexican actor, Iñaki Godoy, is a 19-year-old whose credited acting career began back in 2016 with the television series, Blue Moon.

Between 2016 and 2019, Godoy starred in a number of Mexican shows, including Los elegidos and the popular, La querida del Centauro, where Godoy starred in 128 episodes.

Godoy has also starred in shows Go Youth! playing Pedro and Who killed Sara? playing Bruno, in addition to the 2022 shows, The Imperfects and MexZombies.

The young actor is confirmed to be in all ten episodes of Netflix’s One Piece adaptation, playing protagonist Monkey D. Luffy.

On Instagram, Godoy has accumulated a healthy band of 243k followers and is currently using his posts to promote the One Piece live-action as well as his personal life.

In an interview with Vanity Teen, Godoy shared the importance of playing Luffy for Netflix and what it means to him as an actor:

“To portray a character like Luffy is one of the greatest honors of my career and I know that this experience will stay with me forever regardless of the outcome.”

Introducing Netflix’s One Piece cast

Netflix’s live-action is expected to include all of your favorite characters from the manga and anime, led by Luffy and the Straw Hats.

Joining Godoy on the front line is Japanese-American actor, Mackenyu, who recently played Scar in the Fullmetal Alchemist live-action, and Emily Rudd from Fear Street and Hunters.

Below, we have included the cast involved in the project:

Iñaki Godoy – Monkey D. Luffy

– Monkey D. Luffy Mackenyu – Roronoa Zoro

– Roronoa Zoro Emily Rudd – Nami

– Nami Taz Skylar – Sanji

– Sanji Jacob Gibson – Usopp

– Usopp Stevel Marc – Yassop

– Yassop Jeff Ward – Buggy

– Buggy McKinley Belcher III – Arlong

– Arlong Peter Gadiot – Shanks

– Shanks Langley Kirkwood – Ax Hand Morgan

– Ax Hand Morgan Sven Ruygrok – Cabaji

– Cabaji Craig Fairbrass – Chef Zeff

– Chef Zeff Lily Fisher – Young Nami

– Young Nami Chioma Antoinette Umeala – Nojiko

– Nojiko Celeste Loots – Kaya

– Kaya Armand Aucamp – Bogard

– Bogard Alexander Maniatis – Klahadore2 episodes

– Klahadore2 episodes Grant Ross – Genzo

Netflix’s One Piece will release in 2023.

