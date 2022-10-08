What date and time will episode 2 of the new Raven of the Inner Palace anime release for OTT streaming on Crunchyroll?

The vast majority of modern anime series are either set in fictional lands that are heavily influenced by Japanese culture or just set in modern Japan itself.

So, whenever a series takes us away from the anime home nation, it can sometimes be a refreshing and intriguing premise to explore – especially for shows that reimagine ancient China.

One such series is Raven of the Inner Palace, which made an impressive start to its first season last week – but what date and time will episode 2 release on Crunchyroll?

Raven of the Inner Palace episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, October 8th.

The second episode is titled “The Jade Earring, Part 2” and will release via Crunchyroll at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

India Time – 9.30 PM

China Time – 12 AM

Philippine Time – 12 AM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 2:30 AM

“At Gao Shun’s request, Jusetsu investigates the ghost that haunts a jade earring. The owner of the earrings was Hanyingjyo. About ten years ago, she was suspected of poisoning the three queens and hanged herself to death. In order to find out the truth behind her death, he and his attendant, Jiujiu, went to the Sento Dormitory, where Suhongyo, who had served Hanyingjyo, was staying. However, they were not able to talk to him. Hongyeong’s tongue had been cut out.” – Episode 2 story, via official website.

How many episodes are in season 1?

As confirmed by the official Blu-Ray DVD listings, season 1 of the Raven of the Inner Palace anime will have a total of 13 episodes.

These 13 episodes will feature on six Blu-Ray DVD boxsets, with episodes set to release on the following dates – barring any last-minute delays to the domestic broadcast:

Episode 2 – Saturday, October 8 th

Episode 3 – Saturday, October 15 th

Episode 4 – Saturday, October 22 nd

Episode 5 – Saturday, October 29 th

Episode 6 – Saturday, November 5 th

Episode 7 – Saturday, November 12 th

Episode 8 – Saturday, November 19 th

Episode 9 – Saturday, November 26 th

Episode 10 – Saturday, December 3 rd

Episode 11 – Saturday, December 10 th

Episode 12 – Saturday, December 17 th

Episode 13 – Saturday, December 24th

