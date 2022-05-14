A Rent A Girlfriend drama has just been announced in Japan for July, the same month that the hit anime adaptation is set to release season 2.

Live-action adaptations of anime and manga are all-too-often, completely rubbish.

However, there are some series in particular that lend themselves to having a more streamlined live-action adaptation, mainly from the Slice of Life or rom-com genres.

This week, it was revealed that not only was a Rent A Girlfriend drama series in the works, but that it will premiere in Japan alongside the second anime season.

[eng sub] #NaniwaDanshi Ryusei promoting his upcoming drama "Rent a Girlfriend" please look forward to it. pic.twitter.com/QBVCBSo2qC — THE ANSWER (@NaniwaDanshiPH) May 13, 2022

Rent A Girlfriend drama announced for July

On May 12th, it was revealed that a live-action drama adaptation of the popular Rent A Girlfriend series was not only in production, but that it will premiere in July 2022!

Whilst a specific launch date has not yet been confirmed, Anime News Network reports that the series will be broadcast “on the Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV channel on Sundays at 11:55 p.m., and it will also air on TV Asahi on Saturdays at 26:30 a.m. (effectively, Sundays at 2:30 a.m.)

Starring in the series will be Ryusei Onishi as Kazuya Kinoshita and Hiyori Sakurada as Chizuru Mizuhara. Onishi is a well-known member of the Japanese boy idol group Naniwa Danshi and has starred in the likes of Starman (2023), Ninja Drones? (2019), and Rokuhodo Yotsuiro Biyori (2022).

Speaking about the series, the 20-year-old said that he “found each and every one of the characters to be unique and very charming! The speed at which the story progressed was very pleasant, and the world was a place I had not yet experienced. Before I knew it, I was captivated by Rent-A-Girlfriend.”

“I want to play the role genuinely, looking the characters in the eye and paying close attention to their conversations. Kazuya’s cuteness is in the way he becomes shy and flailing around in front of girls, and in the way he easily gets paranoid. So I want to give it my all so that people don’t feel that I am an idol.” – Ryusei Onishi, via asahi website.

Sakurada is a veteran of the Japanese television industry, best known for her roles in Ms Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles (2020), Saki (2017) and the live-action adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul ( 2017).

“Although filming is still in the early stages, we are working together with the staff and cast to create the best drama possible. I hope you will pay attention to the dialogue between Kazuya and Chizuru, as well as to the characters with strong personalities!” – Hiyori Sakurada, via asahi website.

Anime series set to return with season 2 in a few weeks

That’s right, the new Rent A Girlfriend drama adaptation will release in Japan in July 2022; the same month that the anime is set to return with its much-anticipated second season.

The anime was officially renewed for a second love story shortly after the conclusion of its debut date, following an extremely positive response from fans around the world.

Not only did Rent A Girlfriend frequently appear on the various ‘Top Anime’ rankings from the Summer 2020 slate, but became one of the biggest shows of 2020. As of May 2022, the series is scoring a 7.3/10 on IMDB and 7.24/10 on MyAnimeList with over half a million individual reviews!

A specific release date for season 2 has not yet been shared, but popular Twitter leaker SugoiLITE has recently claimed that episode 1 will premiere on July 1st. The anime will also return to simulcasting on Crunchyroll, which streamed the first season back in 2020.

“Everyone really be out here hating on this show for its depiction of a hopelessly perverted protagonist and a morally questionable theme whereas I’m just over here enjoying the heck out of this cute yet cringy anime.” – User HellLyter, via MAL.

