Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 2 Release date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Rick and Morty are back on the screens with a new season; undoubtedly, the latest season offers everything the creators promised. Season 6 of the hilarious animated show premiered on Sunday, September 4, 2022, and now fans are waiting for its much-awaited Episode 2.

Well, as Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 2 gets a release date, in this article, you will come across the release schedule that you should follow for the upcoming episode.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 2: Release date and Time

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 2 will officially release on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 11 PM PT. Netflix’s show will follow different release times in different regions, and here’s the time schedule that has been listed, keeping in mind the time differences:

  • Pacific Timing- 11:00 PM (September 11th)
  • Central Timing- 1:00 AM (September 12th)
  • Eastern Timing- 2:00 AM (September 12th)
  • British Timing- 7:00 AM (September 12th)
  • Indian Timing- 11:30 AM (September 12th)
  • Philippine Timing- 2:00 PM (September 12th)

If you are curious to know the brief summary of the second episode, then here’s the official synopsis that reads:

Morty is trapped, and Rick needs to save him, but to do so, Summer must do a Die Hard. This won’t be easy because she’s never seen it

How many episodes does Rick and Morty Season 6 have?

Rick and Morty is a perfect animated show for fans who love to watch Sci-fi and humorous TV shows. Season 6 of the series has 10 episodes, and as episode 1 is already available for streaming, fans are left with 9 more episodes to enjoy. Below is the complete release schedule for the show that you may follow:

  • Episode 1- Sunday, September 4
  • Episode 2- Sunday, September 11
  • Episode 3- Sunday, September 18
  • Episode 4- Sunday, September 25
  • Episode 5- Sunday, October 2
  • Episode 6- Sunday, October 9
  • Episode 7- Sunday, October 16
  • Episode 8- Sunday, October 23
  • Episode 9- Sunday, October 30
  • Episode 10- Sunday, November 6

