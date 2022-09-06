**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

House of the Dragon Episode 3 saw a near three-year time jump in the narrative confirming that Daemon and Lord Corlys’ battle against Crabfeeder at the Stepstones was still ongoing, and fans want to know why Corlys Velaryon is nicknamed The Sea Snake.

The prequel’s third entry also saw pressure mounting from Viserys for Rhaenyra to marry, while the King and Alicent’s first son’s name day was being celebrated. Daemon also took matters into his own hands to best Drahar himself.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

Why is Corlys Velaryon Called The Sea Snake?

After spending many years making a number of journeys across the Narrow Sea to Pentos, Corlys later designed and built a ship known as the Sea Snake.

The ship sailed nine voyages to Essos and Corlys returned with a number of valuables, including gold, elephants, spice, and other ships, rendering House Velaryon the richest line over the Lannisters and the Targaryens.

Accumulating a number of successful voyages on the Sea Snake, Corlys was named after his prosperous ship during his late 30s and later became the leader of House Velaryon, Lord of the Tides, and the Master of Ships.

What Happened to the Sea Snake? (Spoilers Ahead)

The Sea Snake’s final journey with Corlys brought back many fortunes for the house, including 20 Qarth ships, and the wealth from all the ship’s travels allowed the Lord to build High Tide.

The ship was later used to transport Princess Rhaenyra, her handmaiden Mushroom, and Ser Harwin Strong to Driftmark.

After Lord Corlys’ death in 132 AC, he was buried at sea with the Sea Snake, taking its final resting place in the depths of east Dragonstone’s waters.

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

