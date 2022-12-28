When will Rise of Empires: Ottoman season 2 Mehmed vs Vlad release for OTT streaming, and what is the plot of the new period drama about?

Netflix has a plethora of fantastic and fascinating historical period dramas available to watch from around the world.

One of the best historical dramas of 2020 was Rise of Empires: Ottoman, which told the story of how Sultan Mehmed II, ruler of the Ottoman Empire, waged a vicious campaign against the Byzantines besieged in Constantinople.

Now, almost three years later, we are finally getting a second season of the Rise of Empires: Ottoman series; but when will it release on Netflix, and what is the new season all about?

What is Rise of Empires: Ottoman season 2 about?

Rise of Empires: Ottoman season 2 will shift focus from Sultan Mehmed II’s conquest of Constantinople against the Byzantine Empire to a force far more villainous…Vlad Dracula.

“Years after conquering Constantinople, Sultan Mehmed II consolidates power, but a merciless ruler in Wallachia threatens to bring down his empire.” – Rise of Empires: Ottoman season 2 synopsis, via Netflix Media Center.

Vlad Dracula, origin for the Count Dracula legend, was also known as ‘Vlad The Impaler’ and ruled a kingdom called Wallachia; modern-day Romania.

As his terrifying name indicates, Vlad was known to impale people who fought against him, including civilians and political envoys; two of which belonged to Sultan Mehmed II.

This event sparked one of the most brutal conflicts in the rising world’s history, leading to Vlad launching a campaign against the Ottoman territory.

Mehmed II, in response, launched his own campaign against Wallachia with the goal of replacing Vlad as ruler with his younger brother, Radu.

The story of what happened between the two iconic leaders forms the basis for Rise of Empires: Ottoman season 2.

ANIME: Chainsaw Man season 2 has enough source material to start right now

Rise of Empires: Ottoman season 2 release explained

Rise of Empires: Ottoman season 2 has the side title of ‘Mehmed vs Vlad’ and will premiere around the world via Netflix on Thursday, December 29.

Season 2 will reportedly also include six episodes, the same as season 1, set to release on Netflix at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 12 AM

Eastern Time – 3 AM

British Time – 8 AM

European Time – 9 AM

Turkey Time – 11 AM

India Time – 1:30 PM

Philippine Time – 4 PM

Per IMDB, the following episodes will feature in season 2:

S2 ep 1 – ‘House of War’

S2 ep 2 – ‘Troubled Waters’

S2 ep 3 – ‘Land of Dracula’

S2 ep 4 – ‘Brothers No More’

S2 ep 5 – ‘Night Attack’

S2 ep 6 – ‘Destiny’

Season 1 of Rise of Empires: Ottoman was produced in Turkish, but is spoken in English; season 2 is expected to take the same format.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all