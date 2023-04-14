Here is everything that fans need to know about Rokudo’s Bad Girls episode 2, including the international release date, time, and preview.

The vast majority of harem-style romantic comedy anime series features a slue of timid characters chasing down a hero for the chance at true love.

However, Rokudo’s Bad Girls takes this perspective and KO’s it cold; having the main character attract a series of powerful delinquents that come to his aid.

As fans countdown to episode 2, many are curious as to what date and time Rokudo’s Bad Girls will release worldwide on Crunchyroll.

Rokudo’s Bad Girls episode 2 release date and time

Rokudo’s Bad Girls episode 2 is scheduled to broadcast first for domestic audiences in Japan in the early hours of Saturday, April 15; releasing on Friday, April 14 for the vast majority of international fans.

New episodes from the Rokudo’s Bad Girls anime adaptation will release for OTT streaming via Crunchyroll at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 10:45 AM

Eastern Time – 1:45 PM

British Time – 6:45 PM

European Time – 7:45 PM

India Time – 11:15 PM

Philippine Time – 1:45 AM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 3:45 AM

The title of the second anime episode is ‘You’re being targeted by our gang leader!’ with the following synopsis being shared online:

“Rokudou is targeted by Sayuri Osanada, the chief watchdog of Akamori High School, because of a rumor that he is popular with bad girls. On the watchdog’s orders, second-year student Sumire appears to kidnap Rikudou, but Rikudou and his friends, united as one, declare war on him. Later that day, the watchdog, Yui, directly enters Rikudou and his class HR. ……”

Meet the anime voice cast

The main voice cast in the Rokudo’s Bad Girls anime adaptation includes:

Gen Sato as T?suke Rokud? (Chrome from Dr Stone)

Sumire Uesaka as Ranna Himawari (Hayase from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro)

Akira Ishida as Kota Kijima (Gaara from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Daiki Yamashita as D?ji Matsugamiya (Deku from My Hero Academia)

Daisuke Namikawa as Masaru Hinamoto (Hisoka from Hunter x Hunter)

Haruki Ishiya as Haruya Iinuma (Jin from Seton Academy)

Hiroki Nanami as Aoi Furukawa (Hao from Shaman King)

Hitomi Sekine as Mizue Tsuyukusa (Mano from The [email protected])

Mayuko Kazama as Yui Yashiya (Maina from 86)

Misato Matsuoka as Tsubaki (Kyou from Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie)

Naomi ?zora as Sayuri Osanada (Hana from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out)

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

