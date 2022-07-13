Ryan Gosling expresses interest in playing Marvel's Ghost Rider

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was proof that fans do have a voice when it comes to casting, after popular Mister Fantastic fan cast John Krasinski entered the MCU to fulfill the role of Reed Richards.

Another popular fan cast within the Marvel community is The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus as stunt performer turned Spirit of Vengeance Ghost Rider, but Ryan Gosling has recently expressed interest in playing the character.

With a number of popular projects under his belt, including La La Land, Blade Runner 2049, Drive, and more, Ryan Gosling also has the anticipated Barbie movie on the horizon alongside Margot Robbie.

Who is Ghost Rider?

Johnathon “Johnny” Blaze was known as an American motorcycle stuntman and son of the late stunt performer Barton Blaze.

After dying from a stunt gone wrong, Blaze made a deal with Mephisto to spare his surrogate father Crash Simpson, resulting in Blaze binding with the Spirit of Vengeance, Zarathos.

Johnny Blaze subsequently became known as Ghost Rider who delivered justice to evil wrongdoers by way of his Hellfire and Penance Stare equipped with his trusty ride, the Hell Cycle.

Ryan Gosling wants to play Ghost Rider

Podcaster and host Josh Horowitz recently interviewed Ryan Gosling for MTV News while the actor was promoting Netflix’s The Gray Man.

Knowing his followers were anticipating the drop of the interview, Horowitz revealed an exclusive scoop while addressing those Nova rumors:

“Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER.”

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE.



Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

Norman Reedus fan casting

It’s no secret that The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus has been eyed by Marvel fans for years, hoping that one day he would become Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Whether it’s his character Daryl Dixon’s penchant for riding around on motorcycles or the actor’s sharp demeanor, the fandom appeared to have their decision set in stone before Ryan Gosling came along:

Another fan even got excited about the rumored Midnight Sons project in the pipeline, which would untie a top-tier list of Marvel characters:

I know we're not supposed to have a midnight sons in mcu But imagine for a second:

Benedict with Doctor Strange/moon knight with Oscar Isaac/Ghost Rider with Ryan Gosling/Blade and Punisher… OMG. pic.twitter.com/q3qbXCk5SC — little curly (@litttlecurly) July 13, 2022

