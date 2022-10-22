Sam Witwer Confirmed as Andor's Shoretrooper By Series Sound Editor

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

The Andor showrunners have previously confirmed that the Disney Plus show will go easy on the Easter eggs and cameos, even though Star Wars veteran Sam Witwer made a sneaky appearance.

Witwer is an acclaimed voice actor in the Star Wars community, having voiced Darth Maul, Starkiller, and more countless times alongside appearing in a number of television shows including Once Upon a Time and Riverdale.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Sound Editor David Acord Confirms Sam Witwer Cameo

Witwer has been teasing his involvement in Andor since before the show began, but sound editor David Acord has now confirmed the actor’s cameo.

Posting on Twitter, Acord confirmed that Witwer voiced the Shoretropper seen on Niamos, who later got Cassian arrested and falsely imprisoned for six years.

The editor wrote: “A true joy to have Sam Witwer voice the Shoretropper…No one does it better.”

“Are you a part of it?” A true joy to have @SamWitwer voice the Shore Trooper in Ep7 of #Andor. No one does it better. pic.twitter.com/CqrS3iPBMD — David Acord (@DaveAcord) October 21, 2022

Witwer’s Starkiller was an Easter Egg in Andor

Star Wars fans previously thought Witwer’s cameo was over and done with back in Episode 4, when a surprising piece of armor showed up in Luthen’s antique shop in Coruscant.

Eagle-eyed viewers quickly noticed Starkiller’s armor from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed present in the background during many cuts.

Naturally, the fandom had questions after spotting the Easter egg, where some wondered if the piece was “classified as Sith Stalker armor in canon.”

Hey @pablohidalgo I was just wondering if you could answer a question, with the Starkiller armour being in Luthen’s shop, is this classed as Sith Stalker armour in canon?#StarWars #Andor #CassianAndor pic.twitter.com/UrdYx5LnzI — The MandalorIain (@starwarsiain) October 19, 2022

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

