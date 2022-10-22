Sam Witwer Confirmed as Andor's Shoretrooper By Series Sound Editor
**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**
The Andor showrunners have previously confirmed that the Disney Plus show will go easy on the Easter eggs and cameos, even though Star Wars veteran Sam Witwer made a sneaky appearance.
Witwer is an acclaimed voice actor in the Star Wars community, having voiced Darth Maul, Starkiller, and more countless times alongside appearing in a number of television shows including Once Upon a Time and Riverdale.
Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.
Sound Editor David Acord Confirms Sam Witwer Cameo
Witwer has been teasing his involvement in Andor since before the show began, but sound editor David Acord has now confirmed the actor’s cameo.
Posting on Twitter, Acord confirmed that Witwer voiced the Shoretropper seen on Niamos, who later got Cassian arrested and falsely imprisoned for six years.
The editor wrote: “A true joy to have Sam Witwer voice the Shoretropper…No one does it better.”
Witwer’s Starkiller was an Easter Egg in Andor
Star Wars fans previously thought Witwer’s cameo was over and done with back in Episode 4, when a surprising piece of armor showed up in Luthen’s antique shop in Coruscant.
Eagle-eyed viewers quickly noticed Starkiller’s armor from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed present in the background during many cuts.
Naturally, the fandom had questions after spotting the Easter egg, where some wondered if the piece was “classified as Sith Stalker armor in canon.”
How Many Episodes are in Andor?
Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.
The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:
- Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022
- Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022
- Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022
- Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022
- Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022
- Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022
- Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022
- Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022
- Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022
- Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022
- Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022
- Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.