Movies & Television

Sam Witwer Confirmed as Andor's Shoretrooper By Series Sound Editor

By Jo Craig

Cassian Andor speaking to a Shoretrooper in Andor Episode 7
Andor - Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

The Andor showrunners have previously confirmed that the Disney Plus show will go easy on the Easter eggs and cameos, even though Star Wars veteran Sam Witwer made a sneaky appearance.

Witwer is an acclaimed voice actor in the Star Wars community, having voiced Darth Maul, Starkiller, and more countless times alongside appearing in a number of television shows including Once Upon a Time and Riverdale.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus

BridTV
11255
Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6xBNpL4zvM0/hqdefault.jpg
1096340
1096340
center
32600

Sound Editor David Acord Confirms Sam Witwer Cameo

Witwer has been teasing his involvement in Andor since before the show began, but sound editor David Acord has now confirmed the actor’s cameo.

Posting on Twitter, Acord confirmed that Witwer voiced the Shoretropper seen on Niamos, who later got Cassian arrested and falsely imprisoned for six years.

The editor wrote: “A true joy to have Sam Witwer voice the Shoretropper…No one does it better.” 

Witwer’s Starkiller was an Easter Egg in Andor

Star Wars fans previously thought Witwer’s cameo was over and done with back in Episode 4, when a surprising piece of armor showed up in Luthen’s antique shop in Coruscant.

Eagle-eyed viewers quickly noticed Starkiller’s armor from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed present in the background during many cuts.

Naturally, the fandom had questions after spotting the Easter egg, where some wondered if the piece was “classified as Sith Stalker armor in canon.” 

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

  • Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022
  • Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022
  • Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022
  • Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022
  • Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022
  • Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022
  • Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022
  • Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022
  • Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – First Look Trailer
Latest Trailers
Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Announcement Trailer
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know