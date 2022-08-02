Movies & Television

See Christian Bale's terrifying Gorr the God Butcher makeup test for Thor 4

By Jo Craig

Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Thor: Love & Thunder**

One month on from Thor: Love & Thunder’s release and the Marvel fandom is still divided on Taika Waititi’s direction.

One aspect that the fans do agree on, however, is Christian Bale’s portrayal of Gorr the God Butcher and some behind-the-scenes shots have revealed the actor’s transformation process into the villain.

Directed by Taika Waititi, returning to the helm after Thor: Ragnarok, and penned by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love & Thunder is set to star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, and more to showcase the passing of the Thor mantle and Mjølnir to Portman’s Jane Foster, allowing her to become Mighty Thor.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder | Official Trailer

Christian Bale’s makeup test as Gorr the God Butcher

Shared by Odd Studio on Instagram, a series of images were uploaded showing Christian Bale’s makeup test as Gorr the God Butcher.

Most of the images show Bale with makeup on from his mid-torso upwards, including Gorr’s demonic nails and teeth.

The final shot showed Bale with the FX team at Odd Studio and Allied FX, including creature and prosthetic worker Adam Johansen, senior prosthetic technician co-ordinator Emily James, and senior prosthetic artist Kala Harrison.

Fans discuss Bale’s look as Gorr

Since Thor: Love & Thunder’s release, fans have been praising Bale’s performance as the villain, and Odd Studio’s behind-the-scenes look has given fans another level of appreciation for the creation of this character.

This fan marveled over the fact that you can still tell it is Christian Bale beneath the makeup, despite looking otherworldly.

However, this fan said that they wished Marvel had gone the CGI route and included Gorr’s head tails from the comic.

Gorr’s cold open once belonged to Jane Foster

Thor 4’s cold open shows a distraught Gorr grieving the loss of his daughter in the desert, acting as an introduction to his emotional arc. However, that cold open once belonged to Jane Foster’s arc.

Confirming to Variety, co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson said that Jane’s cancer reveal was meant to serve as the movie’s cold open: 

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

