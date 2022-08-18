**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Disney Plus has turned green today for the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, debuting Tatiana Maslany’s lawyer-turned-superhero Jennifer Walters.

The tone and humor of the show have already hooked Marvel fans, so much so that we’ve put together a preview of Episode 2 so you are well prepared for the next installment.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2 Release Date and Time

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, August 25, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The streaming platform premieres new episodes at Midnight PT, which translates to the following times for the rest of the world:

Pacific Time: 12 AM PST

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Episode 2 Preview – The Banner Family

She-Hulk Episode 2 has yet to receive a title, but the series will likely follow on from the debut episode’s Titania scare.

During the final sequence of Episode 1, Jennifer Walters is preparing to give her closing argument in court when Jameela Jamil’s villain Titania crashed into the courtroom, forcing Jen to transform into She-Hulk and chase her out.

Episode 2 will likely follow Jen’s investigation into the surprise guest, while she tries to juggle her personal and superhero life.

Talk of Bruce Banner and Jen’s family making an appearance has also been touted for Episode 2, where we may find out who Ched is.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode Guide and Release Schedule

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and is set to premiere on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will now release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: TBA – August 25, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

