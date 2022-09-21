**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

The world’s droid obsession first started back with Star Wars: A New Hope, when Luke Skywalker’s loyal droid R2-D2 was introduced. Now, every Star Wars era seems to have a new droid to squeal over and Andor welcomes B2EMO while we reveal who voices the new droid.

Star Wars fans will remember that Cassian had another droid in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, K-2SO, and we also discuss if the droid will make an appearance in the prequel series.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus BridTV 11255 Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6xBNpL4zvM0/hqdefault.jpg 1096340 1096340 center 32600

Meet Droid B2EMO

B2EMO, also called Bee-two or Bee, is a red groundmech salvage assist unit that has been a part of the Andor family for many years.

Bee is confirmed during Andor’s triple-bill premiere to be a loyal assistant to Cassian during his time of need and is also capable of lying for him on occasion, which drains his power supply.

During Episode 3’s conclusion, we know B2EMO was left behind on Fennix with Maarva while Cassian fled the planet with Luthen.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Who Voices B2EMO?

B2EMO is voice by Star Wars alum Dave Chapman and he’s the perfect actor to undertake the assist unit for one reason.

Chapman was previously the voice of BB-8 from the recent Star Wars trilogy, and Chapman also played Rio Durant in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Outside the Star Wars franchise, Chapman has also appeared as The Emperor in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and more recently, as a Masked Dwarf Guard in Amazon’s The Rings of Power series.

Did you know that the Dave Chapman and Brian Herring had spent two weeks in an empty studio to develop BB-8 moves and personality before filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens? pic.twitter.com/Jg05sUk43y — ED92 (@ED92Magic) June 30, 2020

Will Cassian’s Rogue One Droid K-2SO Be in Andor Season 1?

No, K-2SO, played by Alan Tudyk, will not be making an appearance in Andor Season 1, however, the droid will likely be in Season 2.

IGN reported Tudyk’s statement that said K-2SO will not appear until later on:

“I’m going to be in the show. It’s just that the story that Tony [Gilroy] is telling doesn’t involve K-2SO until later on… I can’t be too specific, but I can definitely say that I’m not going to be in the first season.”

K-2SO, also known as K-2 or Kay, was the modified KX-series security droid that appeared alongside Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Cassian managed to reprogram the droid to assist the Rebellion and serve in the Battle of Scarif where he sacrificed himself.

#Andor spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

THE PARALLEL… cassian andor loves his best friend droid, B2EMO and K2SO pic.twitter.com/48sxK63Ymy — sha ANDOR DAY (@stardusthera) September 21, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all