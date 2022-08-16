She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Release Date, Time and Cast

The latest Marvel TV show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is all set to arrive on Disney Plus. So, what release date and time will be followed by the series? Well, this post not only talks about the show’s release schedule but also about the cast.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law brings a superhero story based on the Marvel character She-Hulk. It is the eighth TV show in the MCU and the last part of Marvel phase four. The story revolves around Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who generally investigates cases that involve superhumans.

Initially, the show was scheduled to release a day before of its current release date. However, it’s now arriving a day late. The reason behind the delay is not revealed by Marvel Studios. However, the speculation states that another big Star Wars series, titled Andor, scheduled to release in Mid-September will collide with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s weekly episodes.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will officially release its first episode on Thursday, August 18, 2022, on Disney Plus. Here’s the time schedule that you should follow:

Pacific Timing- 12 AM PST

Central Timing- 2 AM CST

Eastern Timing- 3 AM EST

British Timing- 8 AM BST

Indian Timing- 12:30 PM IST

Australian Timing- 5 PM AEST

How many episodes will be there in the TV Series?

She-Hulk: Attorney at law will have nine episodes, and the run time for each episode will be approximately 30 minutes. If you are eager to know the release dates followed by all the episodes, here’s the release schedule:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 – August 18

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2 – August 25

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 – September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 4 – September 8

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5 – September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 6 – September 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7 – September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8 – October 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9 – October 13

Meet the Cast of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters Aka She-Hulk

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner Aka Hulk

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky

Jameela Jamil as Titania

Benedict Wong as Wong

Charlie Cox as Daredevil Aka Matt Murdock

Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia