She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Sets Up Thunderbolts with Abomination Scene

Marvel fans have praised Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for all the Easter eggs and plot setups in the narrative – despite only being 30 minutes long – and we explore one setup that links to the Thunderbolts.

Alongside Marvel’s Thunderbolts announcement at SDCC this year, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars, and Daredevil: Born Again were also confirmed.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk’s Abomination Sets Up the Thunderbolts

Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination, made a return to the MCU in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, following his debut in The Incredible Hulk 14 years earlier.

While Jennifer Walters was discussing his parole case in his cell, Blonsky mentioned seven soulmates that he spoke of fondly, and fans believe this to be the rest of the Thunderbolts roster.

The Thunderbolts group was headlined by Baron Zemo in the comics, who wanted to create a group of anti-heroes, who he dubbed the Masters of Evil, to pose as saviors of the world.

Additionally, the Thunderbolts are often referred to as Marvel’s answer to DC’s Suicide Squad.

Another She-Hulk theory predicts Abomination will only be able to get out of prison as long as he agrees to become a part of the Thunderbolts – which will possibly be orchestrated by The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Thunderbolts Release Date

Rumors had already broke regarding a new Thunderbolts movie from Marvel before it was confirmed by Kevin Feige to be the conclusive feature to end Phase 5 of the MCU at SDCC.

The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024, and is expected to see the return of characters John Walker, Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova, and more.

No casting announcements have been made thus far, however, director Jake Schreier is attached to helm the project with writer Eric Pearson.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

