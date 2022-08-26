She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Terms Nepotism and Agnostic Explained

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Within a series that revolves around the legal system, technical jargon or unfamiliar terms are something you should expect to come across, and we explain what agnostic and nepotism mean from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In Episode 1, we saw Bruce Banner’s Smart Hulk tell Jennifer Walters not to lawyer him, while the character recited a legal term to him, and fans are sort of feeling the same way he did after Episode 2.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

What Does Nepotism Mean?

Nepotism refers to people in powerful or authoritative positions practicing preferential treatment towards friends or relatives, particularly in relation to doing favors for them or getting them “in the door”, so to speak, at places of work.

In the case of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2, nepotism is mentioned when highly unlikable misogynist and co-worker of Jen’s Dennis Bukowski accused her of only receiving her She-Hulk powers because she’s related to Bruce Banner.

When Jen refuses to tell him how she got her powers, Dennis calls nepotism and walks away to continue his chauvinist attitude.

What About Agnostic?

Agnostic is usually used as a religious term that refers to a person who believes the existence or nature of God is unknown or even unknowable.

In She-Hulk’s case, Holden Holliway is informing Jen of the new superhuman law division at GLK&H before she zones out and breaks the fourth wall.

On returning to Holliway’s conversation, Jen is asked her initial thoughts on the division, to which she replies: “a bit agnostic.”

Since agnostic can also mean someone who is noncommittal over something or has doubts, Jen is meaning that the division has no standout motive or character to her at the moment. However, this was a shot in the dark since Jen was not paying attention to Holden while talking to the audience.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

Episode 3 is sure to focus on Jen’s return to see Abomination after his prison break at the end of Episode 2.

Knowing it will now be difficult to advocate his parole – since he lied about choosing not to transform into the villain anymore – Jen may enlist the help of Wong, who we know previously battled Abomination during the underground fight scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

