Movies & Television

Was Abomination in Shang-Chi? She-Hulk Connection Explained

By Jo Craig

Tim Roth as Abomination/Emil Blonsky with red and black overalls in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky has become a highly discussed villain in the MCU of late after debuting back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, and we confirm if villain Abomination was in Shang-Chi.

The Marvel fandom is currently making links between current shows and what’s to come from Phases 5 and 6, and Abomination’s path could be a low-key setup for Phase 5’s conclusive Thunderbolts movie.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar

BridTV
10960
She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg
1060278
1060278
center
32600

Was Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?

Yes, Abomination had a small cameo in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

When Shang-Chi and Katy visit Macau in search of his sister Xialing, they enter the Golden Daggers Club which owns its own fighting club.

Before Shang-Chi himself gets in the ring, we can see the Abomination fighting Wong from Doctor Strange’s neck of the woods, before walking through a portal to return the villain to his containment we see in She-Hulk.

There is a high likelihood that this scene will be mentioned in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law when Wong makes his appearance in the series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

Episode 3 is sure to focus on Jen’s return to see Abomination after his prison break at the end of Episode 2.

We will likely see the cameo of Wong during this episode, as Jen tries to figure out the correct course of action to get Emil his parole, which could include Wong’s fight on stage we saw during the trailer.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

  • Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022
  • Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022
  • Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022
  • Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022
  • Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022
  • Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022
  • Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022
  • Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022
  • Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen | Season of Plunder Trailer
Latest Trailers
The Jackbox Party Starter | Launch Trailer
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know