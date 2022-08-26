**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky has become a highly discussed villain in the MCU of late after debuting back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, and we confirm if villain Abomination was in Shang-Chi.

The Marvel fandom is currently making links between current shows and what’s to come from Phases 5 and 6, and Abomination’s path could be a low-key setup for Phase 5’s conclusive Thunderbolts movie.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Was Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?

Yes, Abomination had a small cameo in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

When Shang-Chi and Katy visit Macau in search of his sister Xialing, they enter the Golden Daggers Club which owns its own fighting club.

Before Shang-Chi himself gets in the ring, we can see the Abomination fighting Wong from Doctor Strange’s neck of the woods, before walking through a portal to return the villain to his containment we see in She-Hulk.

There is a high likelihood that this scene will be mentioned in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law when Wong makes his appearance in the series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

Episode 3 is sure to focus on Jen’s return to see Abomination after his prison break at the end of Episode 2.

We will likely see the cameo of Wong during this episode, as Jen tries to figure out the correct course of action to get Emil his parole, which could include Wong’s fight on stage we saw during the trailer.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

