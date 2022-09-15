She-Hulk: Who plays Mallory Book? Meet actor Renee Elise Goldsberry

The fourth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showed Jen Walters getting sued by the fashion influencer Titania for using the name She-Hulk, as she has trademarked the name for her skincare and beauty brand. Well, in the new episode, we see Jen Walters, aka She-Hulk approaching her colleague Mallory Book to represent her in the courtroom.

Mallory was previously seen for a brief time in the episode that involved Dennis Bukowski and the famous American Rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Well, as we see the character for a longer time in the fifth episode of the superhero TV series, let’s find out more about the comic book character and the actor who brought her to life.

Who is Renee Elise Goldsberry?

Renee Elise Goldsberry is a 51-year-old American actress and singer who has acted in several TV shows and films. She also performed in several theatrical musical shows and bagged numerous awards.

Her acting career started in 1997 when she grabbed a recurring role as a singer in the comedy-drama series Ally McBeal, which ran from 1997 to 2002. Before appearing as Mallory Book in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, she performed as a voice artist in an animated TV show titled Eureka!.

Who is Mallory Book from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

Mallory Book is a lawyer who looks like a supermodel. She graduated from a reputed law college, and because of her impeccable skills and intelligence, she received job proposals from the best law firms. However, she accepted Holliway’s proposal and started working for the superhero law division of the company.

As a part of GLK&H, Mallory defended several superheroes, including Doctor Strange and Hank Pym. Since the day she joined GLK&H, she did not lose a single case, so she was given the title ‘The face that never lost a case.’

In the comic book, Mallory and Jen Walters developed a rivalry when the latter joined the law firm. Mallory also lost a case in which she was representing Hercules against the villain Constrictor, and she held Jen responsible for it as she convinced Hercules to take charge of his actions and settle the case.

