She-Hulk Episode 6: Who is Marvel's Mr. Immortal?

She-Hulk Episode 6 showed She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, going to her high school friend Lulu’s wedding. On the other side, we saw Nikki and Mallory working together on a divorce case that involved a man named Mr. Immortal. Now, fans are eager to learn about the character.

Since the premiere episode, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has introduced several lesser-known characters from Marvel’s massive library to the MCU. However, all these characters have succeeded in winning the hearts of global fans but, for now, let’s talk a little more about Mr. Immortal.

Who is Mr. Immortal in Marvel?

Mr. Immortal possesses the superhuman ability of immortality which was created by Marvel and first appeared in The West Coast Avengers Vol. 2 #46. In the comic books, when in his alter ego, Craig Hollis discovered his superpowers for the first time as he went to rob a bank. However, he was shot by the authorities, so it was then that he decided to build a team of superheroes so he could use his powers more effectively.

After giving several advertisements, he found Great Lake Avengers and became the group leader. He also fell in love with his teammate named, Dinah Soar. As a group leader, Mr. Immortal fought Deadpool, Terminus, Graviton, and more.

Talking about his abilities, Mr. Immortal can resurrect himself if he has been shot, stabbed, or even if his heart stops. He can heal any injury, but the only thing that he cannot control is his rage after getting resurrected. Only Dinah can calm him down.

What happened in She-Hulk Episode 6?

She-Hulk Episode 6 shows Jen receiving a bridesmaid hamper from her friend Lulu, and she seems excited to go to the wedding. On the other side, Jen also hates that Mallory is taking up the case that Jen was expected to work on. However, Nikki is excited as she will work closely with Mallory on the case.

Mr. Immortal discusses his divorce case with Nikki and Mallory, and while the ladies argue, talking about their theories, Immortal jumps out of the window. Nikki and Mallory run toward the window only to find out that their client has resurrected himself, thankfully, he looks perfectly fine.

Jen encounters Titania at the wedding, who is dating one of the friends of the groom, so she has been invited to the wedding. However, Jen wasn’t convinced as she knew that Titania was present there only to harm her. That came out to be true when Titania attacked a drunk Jen, who was not in her hulk form. Soon, Jen knocked out Titania after coming in her superhero form. The episode ended with a cliffhanger as we saw a glimpse of a few people working in a laboratory.

It seems the further episode of She-Hulk holds some exciting twists and turns with a lot of superhero action sequences.