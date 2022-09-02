She-Hulk Fans Believe the Wrecking Crew Boss is Samuel Sterns

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduced the Wrecking Crew into the MCU to get Jen Walters’ blood and Marvel fans think they know who their leader is.

The People vs. Emil Blonsky had Jen fight the titular character’s parole case, while Pug and Dennis had their own catfishing case to solve with a cameo from Megan Thee Stallion.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Episode 3 Recap – Wrecking Crew Explained

The final scene of Episode 3 saw Jen walking down an alley after a hard day’s work defending Emil where she was shocked to be jumped by a gang with stolen Asgardian weapons – Marvel fans identified this group as the Wrecking Crew.

The Wrecking Crew members are Dirk Garthwaite (the original Wrecker), ex-physicist Dr. Eliot Franklin (Thunderball), ex-army sergeant Henry Camp (Bulldozer), and ex-farmhand Brian Calusky (Piledriver).

First appearing in Defenders #17 in 1974 and also known as the Cutting Crew, the Wrecking Crew got their powers by gripping an enchanted crowbar during a lightning storm.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Marvel Fans Think Samuel Sterns is the Wrecking Crew Boss

After She-Hulk defeated the Wrecking Crew in Episode 3, the gang mention that their boss will be upset and Marvel fans think they know who their leader is.

Samuel Sterns first appeared in the MCU in The Incredible Hulk as a cellular biologist who was working on a cure for Bruce Banner. Sterns suffered a mutation after Banner’s blood got into an open wound on his head, but he was handed over to S.H.I.E.L.D. by Natasha Romanoff.

Fans believe it would make sense for Sterns to be the Wrecking Crew leader, as he would have an interest in Jennifer Walters’ blood.

The Wrecking Crew mention their boss being upset about them failing to retrieve some of Jen’s blood. I only have one suspect when it comes to who their boss is: THE LEADER!!!



I’m hoping ???? pic.twitter.com/5o49IhHnkA — Block A ? (@conquercomics) September 1, 2022

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

September 1, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

