Who is David Martinez in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and who voiced the character?

Coming from the animation Studio Trigger, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has finally arrived on Netflix. The anime has become everyone’s favorite within a few hours of its release. Fans have started scrolling the internet to learn more about the characters of the anime. Well, here, you will find information regarding the main protagonist David Martinez including an introduction to the character and the voice actor behind the fictional animated character.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a popular animated show based on a video game, so along with the anime fans, the gamers were also waiting for the show since it was first announced.

Who is David Martinez?

David Martinez is a kid who lives with his single and working mother, Gloria, in a small apartment in Night City’s Arroyo, Santo Domingo. He studies at Arasaka Academy, but after losing his mother in an accident, he gets cyberware implanted in his body and becomes an edgerunner, also known as Cyberpunk.

Thanks to my passion for Trigger Studio , see myself obliged to start drawing Cyberpunk Edgrunners, so here is David Martinez, the famous one, hope you like the first one#Cyberpunk #Edgerunners pic.twitter.com/zvlQfymuWX — Skybro_art ???_ART (@thomyal256) September 12, 2022

As he joins hands with the underworld, he works along with several edgerunners. His journey as an Edgerunner starts when he meets Lucy. David was a natural talent when it comes to doing shady work, so he mixed well with the underdogs. Also, the cyber implant – the one that caused Cyberpsychosis to its previous user – works surprisingly well on David’s body. So, it’s for sure that David is on oath to become a legend in the Night City.

Meet the voice actors of the character

The Japanese voice of David Martinez in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is Kenn, who has voiced several main characters as well as supporting characters for popular animes such as Black Clover, Super Crooks, IDOLiSH7, and more.

In the English Dub, Zach Aguilar has given his voice to David. Zach is popularly known for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, where he was the voice of Dr. Hedo. Apart from that, he is known for working in Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yuukaku-hen, One Punch Man 2nd Season, and more.

What is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners About?

The animated TV show Cyberpunk: Edgerunners follows the main protagonist David Martinez who becomes a Cyberpunk following a devastating tragedy.

Cyberpunk: @edgerunners is finally out! ?



Watch the @CDPROJEKTRED x @trigger_inc anime set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe and find out what happened to David Martinez – now on @Netflix! ?https://t.co/pEpPTSL1is pic.twitter.com/aJTNWV3CkU — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 13, 2022

The 10 episodic TV show is a standalone show as it does not precisely copy the video game. It does not bring any of the characters that we have met in the game. The only thing that the animated series has adapted is Night City. Hence, coming with a new and original set of characters, the animated TV show is a stunner.