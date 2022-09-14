Who voiced Maine in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners brings hefty characters, and fans are curious to know about each character the TV show has introduced. So, this article talks about Maine and who is the voice actor portraying him.

Netflix’s new video-game based animated TV Show has successfully won the hearts of fans worldwide and has received 8.7 ratings from IMDb and 8.2 from MyAnimeList.

The Sci-fi animated show was greenlit during a live stream event in 2020. Produced by animation studio Trigger, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners sees Hiroyuki Imaishi as the director.

Who is Maine from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Maine is a former soldier who became an Edgerunner of the Night city. He has a heavy build and dreams of growing big in regard to fame. Besides this, he also values his relationships and is there for his close ones whenever they need him.

Maine leads a group of Edgerunners in the Night City, which also includes David and Lucy. He has a big build because of several powerful Cyberware installed on his body. However, the same Cyberware proves deadly for Maine, as they push him towards Cyberpsychosis.

Meet the Voice Actors

Hiroki Tochi is the voice of Maine in the Japanese version. Tochi is a Japanese actor and voice artist who is popularly known for giving his voice to several characters in anime and feature films, including Ging Freecss in Hunter X Hunter, Nan in Naruto, Nicholas White in Santa Company, and more. Moreover, he is also known for his voice performances in popular video games such as Michael, Ernest Raviede in Star Ocean: The Second Story, Aluze in Valkyrie Profile, and more.

William C. Stephens voiced the character in the English version. He wasn’t a voice artist from the very beginning; in fact, he started his career in the Army, but his passion brought him here, and he began his career in the entertainment industry by performing as a voice artist in the suspense thriller Uninvited Guest.

What is the total episode count of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

The CD Projekt Red and Studio Triggers’ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has 10- standalone episodes that follow David Martinez, who struggles to stay alive after his mother’s death. He ends up being an Edgerunner after getting a Cyberware installed in his body.

All the episodes of the animated TV show landed on Netflix on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

