Marvel Studios releases a flurry of tidbits each week for the fandom to get fans excited for the debut of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus.

In light of a recent clip that was released by the studio, we break down the important object introduced at the end and explain how it links to Thor: Ragnarok.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law New Clip

Marvel Studios and Disney Plus released a brand-new clip via IMDB to celebrate being one week away from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s premiere.

The one-minute clip shows Jennifer Walters and Bruce Banner driving while Jennifer recaps Steve Roger’s life history to make the point that he might be a virgin.

Before Jennifer can finish her debate, a silver spaceship touches down on the road in front of the car, causing Jennifer and Bruce to get into a crash.

How Does the Ship Link She-Hulk to Thor: Ragnarok?

The Thor: Ragnarok link comes from the spaceship in question as it resembles a ship we’ve previously seen before in the Thor sequel on Sakaar.

There’s no doubt that the model of the spacecraft is the same as the Commodore ship belonging to Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster, minus the red and yellow colorway.

One popular theory suggests that the person operating the ship is Bruce’s son, Skaar – conceived during the time Bruce Banner’s Hulk spent on Sakaar as a gladiator – and he has used a Sakaarian ship to travel to Earth to meet his father.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will have nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus, which is three more than Ms. Marvel.

Marvel Studios recently changed She-Hulk’s air day from Wednesdays to Thursdays, so that later episodes did not clash with Rogue One prequel series Andor.

Each installment will now release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined the show’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

