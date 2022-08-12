Joseline’s Cabaret has recently aired its third season featured in the lively state of Las Vegas and there’s a whole new lineup of cast members that were introduced in Season 3.

We introduce you to the cast, provide a recap of Season 3, and issue an episode guide if you decide to indulge in a rewatch or if you’re watching for the first time.

Starring Joseline Hernandez, Joseline’s Cabaret first premiere in January 2020 on the Zeus Network in partnership with The Shade Room, and the reality television series follows Hernandez in various states as she tries to launch a cabaret show.

Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas Reunion | Official Trailer | Zeus BridTV 9583 Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas Reunion | Official Trailer | Zeus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/EXjLzKIqiSY/hqdefault.jpg 995719 995719 center 32600

Joseline’s Cabaret Season 3 Cast – Las Vegas

The cast members that headed to Vegas included a roster full of talented performers from across the United States.

The roster included Amber Ward from Chicago, Raven Diaz from Miami, and BlckDiamond from Kissimmee, Florida,

Below, we have outlined the cast members participating in Season 3:

Chanel Tso

Lexi Blow

ReRe

Jordan

Lollipop

Raven

BlckDiamond

K.Kapri

Amber

Henny

Ms. Wet Wet

Gaia Love

Natural

Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Season 3 Recap – Who won?

The winner of Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas was Chanel, who ended up going home with the $10,000 prize.

Natural, Chanel, Lexi Blow, and Lucky were all chosen by Joseline to perform in the cabaret during the final stages.

Gaia Love ended up quitting in Episode 5 and Amber, Henny, and Ms. Wet Wet were also eliminated in Episode 10.

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

MORE: Where is Locke & Key Season 3 Filmed? Netflix Locations Explored

Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas – Season 3 Episode Guide

Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas delivered 13 episodes that aired between January and March on a weekly basis.

The third season was continued with two episodes that served as the show’s traditional reunion which aired in May.

Below, we have provided an episode guide to help navigate your watch:

Episode 1: It’s Vegas Baby!

Episode 2: You’re Not Needed in the Cabaret

Episode 3: Who Said Anything Was About Dancing?

Episode 4: I Chose You

Episode 5: 1 vs 4

Episode 6: We’re Having A Pool Party!

Episode 7: Shake Something

Episode 8: What Did You Say?!

Episode 9: The More, The Sexier

Episode 10: And the Final Lady is…”

Episode 11: The Final Performance

Episode 12: The Reunion – Part 1

Episode 13: The Reunion – Part 2

Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Zeus Network

By Jo Craig – [email protected]