DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is back on Netflix for Season 3 or Book 3 for more animated, stylized slaying, and one character is in the spotlight this time around.

We provide a recap on who Filomena is, considering she is one of the key characters this season, and provide an episode guide to Book 3.

Produced by Studio Mir and Ashley Edward Miller’s company Kaiju Boulevard for Netflix and based on the DOTA 2 MOBA video game by Valve, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood stars renowned voice actors Yuri Lowenthal, Lara Pulver, Troy Baker, Josh Keaton, and more following Dragon Knight Davion’s plight to stop the demon Terrorblade.

Who is Filomena?

Filomena was first introduced in DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 1 Episode 7, titled Speak the Words, and was revealed to be the daughter of The Invoker and Selemene.

Known to be the goddess of the moon in the DOTA universe, the elf Filomena is fluent in the study of animals and plants and gifted with her father’s magic.

Filomena operates with her companion and assistant Bunny – a sentient stuffed rabbit – and her powers include handling dragon souls, controlling the Forge, and reshaping the universe.

However, the DOTA universe depicts that Filomena is destined to die of an incurable disease in every existence.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 3 Episode Guide

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 3 has eight episodes to supply, matching the episode count of the first two books.

All episodes dropped on August 11, 2022, and each installment lasts 26-28 minutes.

Below, we have outlined a brief episode guide with titles to assist you in your watch of Book 3:

Episode 1: The Wind Under the Door

Episode 2: Hell of Hells

Episode 3: This Stranger’s Life

Episode 4: The Hanged Man

Episode 5: Summons of the Ideal

Episode 6: Twelve Thousand, Four Hundred and Three

Episode 7: Lunartropism

Episode 8: Consider Phlebas

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 3 is now streaming on Netflix.