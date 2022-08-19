**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

The She-Hulk series on Disney Plus has expanded tenfold even before the premiere of Episode 1, with the inclusion of Daredevil being revealed and a link to the planet Sakaar being included in a promotional clip.

We provide a recap of an Episode 1 scene that features a spaceship from Sakaar, explain the planet’s origin from Marvel Comics, and discuss how it possibly sets up World War Hulk.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10960 She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg 1060278 1060278 center 32600

She-Hulk Episode 1 Car Crash

After Jennifer Walters introduces herself in Episode 1, she takes viewers back to the moment when she became She-Hulk.

The sequence shows Jennifer Walters and Bruce Banner driving while Jennifer recaps Steve Roger’s life history to make the point that he might be a virgin.

Before Jennifer can finish her debate, a silver spaceship touches down on the road in front of the car, causing Jennifer and Bruce to get into a crash.

After Bruce brings Jen back to his retreat in Mexico, he explains that they were railroaded by a “Sakaaran Class-Eight courier craft” that is likely bringing Bruce a message from the planet.

What is the Planet Sakaar in Marvel?

Sakaar is known as Marvel Comics’ trash planet located within the Tayo star system and was created and ruled by the Grandmaster.

Home to the Sakaarans, the planet is surrounded by wormholes that cause space waste to be deposited there.

We previously visited Sakaar in the MCU during Thor: Ragnarok, when the God of Thunder was dumped on the Grandmaster’s (Jeff Goldblum) planet and forced to battle gladiator Hulk.

The ship featured in She-Hulk was the exact same model as the Grandmaster’s ship we saw in Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Ragnarok – Cr. Marvel Entertainment, YouTube.

How Does the Sakaaran Ship Set Up World War Hulk?

One popular theory suggests that the person operating the ship is Bruce’s son, Skaar – conceived during the time Bruce Banner’s Hulk spent on Sakaar as a gladiator.

The theory explains that Skaar has used a Sakaaran ship to travel to Earth in order to meet his father.

The union of Hulk and his son has also sparked rumors that we could be getting a World War Hulk narrative on the horizon (possibly in Phase 6) that may see Bruce Banner leave his Smart Hulk variant behind and embark on a new threatening persona more in line with the Hulk we know.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Photo courtesy of ©Marvel Studios 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all