**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

She-Hulk Episode 1 featured an intriguing back-and-forth dialogue between Jennifer Walters and her cousin Bruce Banner, including a number of yoga and therapy sessions when Bruce is trying to show Jen how to control her anger.

We provide a recap of Jen and Bruce’s sessions together in the debut episode, explain what Dialectical Behavior Therapy is, and issue an episode guide to the series.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk Episode 1’s Therapy Sessions

Soon after Bruce brings Jen to Mexico in order to study her new Hulk powers, he quickly realizes that Jen is more in control of her powers than he is, but subjects her to a series of therapy sessions anyway.

Combining yoga techniques with mindful meditation, Hulk is jealous when Jen seems to excel at everything he asks her to do.

One thing that Bruce says she is not ready for, however, is Dialectical Behavior Therapy.

What is Dialectical Behavior Therapy?

Bruce Banner describes Dialectical Behavior Therapy as a technique that “allows us to hold two opposing truths at the same time.”

In the real world, DBT is pretty similar to Bruce’s description, whereby the subject indulges in “talking therapy” or “cognitive behavioral therapy” catering to people who experience intense emotions.

The meaning of dialectical is also in line with Bruce’s explanation, as the term refers to the understanding that two seemingly opposite things may both be true.

Some of the goals set out in DBT are to understand and gradually accept the difficult feelings you are experiencing, learn the necessary skills to manage them appropriately, and continue on a path that leads to positive changes.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and is set to premiere on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will now release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: TBA – August 25, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

