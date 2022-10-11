Anime & Comics

Shinobi No Ittoki episode 2 release time, date and preview revealed

By Tom Llewellyn

Kousetsu looks angrily at Ittoki in their classroom
Shinobi no ittoki/Troyca/Crunchyroll Collection YouTube

What date and time will Shinobi No Ittoki episode 2 release on Crunchyroll and has an official preview trailer been shared online?

With the 2022 Fall anime broadcasting slate now in full-flow, fans around the world are starting to pick out which series are worth their time and which are set to be dropped.

One series which had a strong start to its broadcast was Shinobi No Ittoki, the story of a high school student who discovers that he is the heir to a Ninja clan.

After surviving a rather unconventional attack by a rival clan, the plot begins to thicken this week as fans countdown to episode 2, but what date and time will the new adventure release for streaming?

Shinobi No Ittoki episode 2: Release date and time

Shinobi No Ittoki episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, October 11th.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, episode 2 “Merciless Choices” will release at the following international times:

  • Pacific Time – 7 AM
  • Eastern Time – 10 AM
  • British Time – 3 PM
  • European Time – 4 PM
  • India Time – 7:30 PM
  • Philippine Time – 10 PM
  • Australia Central Daylight Time – 12:30 AM

After the opening episode, the anime is rated at an impressive 8.3/10 on IMDB, but drops to 3.6/5 on Anime Planet, 68% on Anilist and 6.95/10 on MyAnimeList.

Preview trailer and story caption shared

Thankfully, the official Japanese website has not only provided a story caption for episode 2, but also a preview trailer for the next instalment of Shinobi No Ittoki.

“Suddenly, Tokisada is forced to become a ninja. Tokisada, a feared ninja called Shura, tells him to become a ninja, and although he is not convinced, he accepts. He takes the entrance examination to enter the Ninjutsu Academy…” – Episode 02 Story, via official website.

The main staff for episode 2 are Mizuto Takano (scenario), Shu Watanabe (storyboard) and Guy Hazako (direction).

