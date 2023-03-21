Solo Leveling anime series gets a new Trailer and Release Window

The anime adaptation of the popular Korean Manhwa, Solo Levelling, was announced last year. Since then, fans have been growing desperate to know any other information about the anime series. Well, that’s what we are here for.

Solo Leveling‘s webtoon adaptation came in two parts, the first one ran from March 4, 2018, to March 19, 2020, and the second part ran from August 1, 2020, to December 2021. So, the entire Manhwa has given us 179 chapters, and that was enough for fans to get crazy about it. The Manhwa has several action scenes that are loved by the readers. Moreover, the twists and turns never disappoint the audience, so everyone is looking forward to the anime.

Solo Levelling animated series release window/trailer explored

Finally, A-1 Pictures, the production studio of Solo Levelling, has released the much-awaited first trailer of the series. In the trailer, we see the main protagonist of the series, Jin-Woo, in his weakened state. We also see him entering the dungeon and coming across the deity or Monarch, who grants him absolute power.

Apart from that, now we also have a release window for the anime series. The studio confirmed in the trailer that the anime would premiere something during Winter 2024. With that, it’s obvious that the anime will premiere during the Fall anime season.

What is Solo Levelling about?

The story of Solo Levelling takes place in a world where humankind has to fight deadly monsters to survive. The Manhwa‘s main protagonist Sung Jinwoo is a weak monster hunter who struggles to survive. One fine day, Jinwoo gets selected by a system as its sole player, which not only gives him the ability to enhance his strength but also gives him a rare chance to turn his enemies into minions by killing them.

After getting an overwhelming opportunity, Jinwoo proceeds on a journey where he doesn’t only have to fight the enemies but also has to find the truth about the deadly monsters.