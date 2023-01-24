What date and time will chapter 3 of the new Solo Leveling Alone side story webtoon release around the world?

Solo Leveling is back!

Whilst the main storyline did conclude back in December 2021, the popular Webtoon has returned with a series of side stories; with fans around the world delighted to see Jinwoo making his homecoming.

After an impressive debut last week, fans are now curious as to what date and time chapter 3 of the Solo Leveling side story will release worldwide – here is everything that fans need to know.

Chapter 3 of the Solo Leveling Alone side story webtoon is scheduled to launch around the world on Wednesday, January 25.

As confirmed by Kakao Page, new chapters will release at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 5 AM

Eastern Time – 8 AM

British Time – 1 PM

European Time – 2 PM

India Time – 6:30 PM

Philippine Time – 9 PM

Korea Time – 10 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 11:30 PM

When does the English translation release?

The Solo Leveling side story will begin its serialization in English on Friday, January 27.

As confirmed by TappyToon, new chapters of the Solo Leveling Alone side story will release at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 5 AM

Eastern Time – 8 AM

British Time – 1 PM

European Time – 2 PM

India Time – 6:30 PM

Philippine Time – 9 PM

Korea Time – 10 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 11:30 PM

Readers should note that two chapters from the new story will release simultaneously on January 27.

Solo Leveling anime to land in 2023

Back in July 2022, it was officially confirmed via the first preview trailer that the Solo Leveling anime adaptation is set to release sometime in 2023.

Whilst a more specific release window has not yet been shared, fans are expecting the series to debut in October 2023; due to the lack of promotional material for a Spring or Summer premiere.

The series is produced by A-1 Pictures, with Shunsuke Nakashige directing, Noboru Kimura as the head writer, Tomoko Sudo in charge of designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music.

The Solo Leveling anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, which has licensed the series outside of Asia.

