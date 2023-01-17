Spoiler warning: Kawaki’s greatest betrayal in the series to date is teased in Boruto chapter 77 as early manga leaks go viral online.

The next chapter of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga may still be serval days away from releasing around the world, but the series is wasting no time in getting on the trending charts.

This is thanks to the leaked spoilers, which have teased Kawaki making one of the most egregious and shocking betrayals in recent memory; one that involves both Naruto and Hinata.

Spoiler warning: This article will contain information regarding the Boruto chapter 77 leaked spoilers, read on at your own discretion.

Don't forget that Hinata is one of the few people who accepted Kawaki wholeheartedly in their family. Her, slapping SOME SENSE into Kawaki is valid and she did it as Boruto's mother. pic.twitter.com/9pYjYlJ7ga — himawari ????? ???????? (@mooncakeyeah) January 17, 2023

Boruto chapter 77 spoilers tease Kawaki betrayal

Several days away from the manga release, Boruto chapter 77 is already trending around the world thanks to the leaked spoilers, which tease a shocking betrayal from Kawaki.

The following leaked spoilers have been shared by various sources, specifically the Abdul_Zol2 Twitter page, which provides Boruto anime and manga news to fans around the world.

The chapter opens with Kawaki becoming suspicious as he senses Momoshiki’s presence. Shikamaru attempts to calm Kawaki down, but he decides to leave the house and suddenly disappears – he even hides his Chakra to conceal his precise location.

After spending some time alone, Kawaki returns to the house to find Naruto and Hinata talking. He thanks Naruto for everything that he has done for him down the years, even going as far as to claim that he had been living a meaningless life before Naruto changed how he views the world.

Naruto also attempts to calm Kawaki down, but he responds by saying “I can die without hesitation to protect you at any time.” Kawaki then admits that he felt guilty when he found out Boruto was still alive as he wasn’t able to ‘finish’ the job, and that he will eradicate every single one of the Otsutsuki…Hinata understandably slaps Kawaki for saying this.

Hinata then says that Kawaki is acting and talking crazy, to which Kawaki agrees with her; claiming that he has to be crazy if he is to kill his own brother. However, he also admits that he isn’t paranoid and is still level-headed, adding that he doesn’t care if they hate him to death; he has already made up his mind.

Naruto then exclaims that Kawaki will have to kill him if he wants to hurt Boruto; but it appears that Kawaki had been expecting him to say this…In an instant, Kawaki opens a portal and sends both Naruto and Hinata to another dimension!

KAWAKI OPENS A PORTAL AND SENDS NARUTO AND HINATA TO A DIFFERENT DIMENSION!!!



(IS THIS IT!!, EP1 REFERENCE: "I WILL SEND YOU WHERE I SENT LORD SEVENTH BORUTO") #Borutoch77spoilers pic.twitter.com/F8ZpYim89R — Abdul_Zol2 (@Abdul_S172) January 17, 2023

The chapter ends with Kawaki saying to himself, “Once everything is done…you can kill me. So please wait until then…Lord Seventh.”

The side text at the end of Boruto chapter 77 included: “The destiny that the Karma leads to, and the future that the boy wishes for. What awaits for him beyond that?”

Elsewhere in the leaked spoilers for Boruto chapter 77, Eida tells Shikamaru that Code may be multiplying the clones to create a powerful army whilst on a shopping trip. Daemon also meets Himawari for the first time and attempts to attack her, only for Boruto to pull him back at the last moment.

Fans should note that leaked spoilers are never 100% accurate and should always be taken with a pinch of salt.

Boruto chapter 77 is scheduled to release on Thursday, January 19 at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET/3 PM GMT.

