Blue Lock Episode 13 Release date and Time

Blue Lock anime Part 1 ended on December 25, 2022, and now, part 2, which begins with Episode 13, is arriving soon. Here, we discuss the release schedule for the first episode of the second part of the Blue Lock anime.

Blue Lock has been a perfect sport-centric anime that comes with excellent construction. Everything in the anime is designed amazingly, whether it’s the character design or the plotline. Since episode 1, the anime showed that it’s not an ordinary sports anime. By ordinary, we mean that it’s not an anime that shows the primary character being underestimated by all for holding no skills or low skills. Instead, in Blue Lock, we see that the main character Isagi is a potent soccer player, and that’s why he gets an invitation from Blue Lock, an organization that promises to make the best striker out of all the selected players.

From the start, we saw Isagi struggling in Blue Lock as all his team members knew what are their specialties that could help them to win, but Isagi needed to learn about his particular skill. However, at the end of Part 1, Isagi gets to know about his special weapon, so it will be interesting to see him use his abilities and help his team win all the other matches.

When will Blue Lock episode 13 release?

Blue Lock Part 2 Episode 1, i.e., anime’s Episode 13, will release on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 1:30 AM JST on Japan’s local network TV Asahi. International viewers might be curious too for the new episode, so here’s the time schedule that will let everyone know what time it will land in their region:

Pacific Time- 8:30 AM (January 7th)

Central Time- 10:30 AM (January 7th)

Eastern Time- 11:30 AM (January 7th)

British Time- 5:30 PM (January 7th)

Indian Time- 10:00 IST (January 7th)

Previously, we saw Nagi leaving Reo to join Isagi, so the upcoming episode of Blue Lock will show Isagi, Nagi, and Bachira facing the top 3 players of Blue Lock.