Spy Classroom: Episode 2 release date, time and preview story caption

laus gives a speech infront of the spy classroom students
Spy Classroom/Feel/KadokawaAnime YouTube Channel

What date and time will Spy Classroom episode 2 release for OTT streaming around the world, and what has the preview caption revealed?

Studio Feel is known for producing excellent school-based anime, but their new Spy Classroom series is certainly taking education to the max.

The series has been met with a generally positive, if not slightly underwhelming, reaction to its premiere episode last week, but these types of shows always require several weeks for the ‘team’ to build.

Here is everything that you need to know about Spy Classroom episode 2, including the release date, time, preview caption, and episode count.

Spy Classroom episode 2 release date and time

Spy Classroom episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, January 12.

As confirmed by HiDive, the new episode will release around the world for OTT streaming at the following international times:

  • Pacific Time – 6:30 AM
  • Eastern Time – 9:30 AM
  • British Time – 2:30 PM
  • European Time – 3:30 PM
  • India Time – 8 PM
  • Philippine Time – 10:30 PM
  • Australia Central Daylight Time – 1 AM

HiDive offers a seven-day free trial of their premium service, which costs new users $4.99 a month or $47.99 a year.

The official Japanese website for the Spy Classroom anime has provided the following story caption for episode 2:

“The training life of the team “Lights” has begun. However, all the girls in the team are failures, and the boss, Klaus, is totally unfit to be a teacher. At this rate, their first mission will be a failure, and they will inevitably be wiped out…?” – Episode 02 Story, via official website.

How many episodes are in season 1?

As confirmed by the official Blu-Ray DVD listings for Spy Classroom, season 1 of the anime series will include 12 individual episodes.

Barring any last-minute alterations to the domestic broadcast in Japan, new episodes will air on the following dates:

  • Episode 2 – Thursday, January 12
  • Episode 3 – Thursday, January 19
  • Episode 4 – Thursday, January 26
  • Episode 5 – Thursday, February 2
  • Episode 6 – Thursday, February 9
  • Episode 7 – Thursday, February 16
  • Episode 8 – Thursday, February 23
  • Episode 9 – Thursday, March 2
  • Episode 10 – Thursday, March 9
  • Episode 11 – Thursday, March 16
  • Episode 12 – Thursday, March 23

