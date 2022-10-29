Spy X Family Episode 18: Release date and Time

Spy X Family Cour 2 has come up with four episodes already, and fans don’t get tired of the Forger family. So, here we talk about the fifth episode, i.e., episode 18’s release date and time.

In chapter 17, we see Anya trying to impress one of her classmates, Damian Desmond, as she believes that befriending the boy will help her father in his missions. Later, the episode also gets inclined toward Handler, who is followed by two men, but she manages to fool them. Now, everyone is curious to know what happens next in the further episode of Spy X Family.

When does Spy X Family Episode 18 come out?

Spy X Family episode 18 will get released on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Japan, and International fans can watch it on Netflix and Crunchyroll. However, the time for International fans may vary due to time differences, making it on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Pacific Timing –8:30 AM (November 4th)

Central Timing – 10:30 AM (November 4th)

Eastern Timing – 11:30 AM (November 4th)

British Timing – 4:30 AM (November 4th)

European Timing – 5:30 AM (November 4th)

Indian Timing – 9:00 PM (November 4th)

Philippine Timing – 11:30 PM (November 4th)

Japan Timing – 12:30 AM (November 5th)

Australian Timing – 1:00 AM (November 5th)

What happened in the last episode?

Anya gets paired up with Damian Desmond for a school project in which every pair have to make an animal using the craft materials. Anya tries to make Bond using the materials so that she can show off in front of Damian. On the other side, Damian wanted to make a Griffin so that he could make his father proud. Anya fails in her attempt, so she decides to help Damian in making the Griffin. Initially, she destroys the papers and makes Damian angry, but then she apologizes and makes something out of the papers and calls it the female Griffin.

Spy x family ep 17

When the faculty arrives, one of them likes the Griffin and decides to give it the first prize. Later, the episode shows Handler followed by two men, but as soon as she learns about it, she disguises herself as a different person and escapes the location.

Is Spy X Family Manga over?

The Spy X Family manga is not completed yet. However, it’s ahead of the anime adaptation, and it’s still ongoing, and nothing is known yet regarding its completion. The manga has gathered the story of the Spy X Family in nine volumes, and the anime adaptation has released eighteen episodes at the time of writing this post. Hence, there is a lot of content that needs to be covered by the anime.

Previously, some rumors started surfacing online stating that Spy X Family is cancelled, but as we mentioned, they were just rumors. It doesn’t even come as a surprise as so many social media handles keep posting such rumors for multiple shows. In short, our beloved Forger Family is not going anywhere; at least, no announcement has been made by the creators yet.